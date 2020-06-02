Pentagon distances itself from White House move to gas protesters for photo-op

Monday, President Donald Trump responded to reports that he was rushed to the bunker as protesters surrounded the White House, by having the military gas the activists so he could walk to St. John’s church and do a photo-op with an upsidedown Bible.

Now, senior defense officials are saying that Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley didn’t intend to be part of Trump’s photo-op.

After the briefing from the president when Trump announced he was going to “a very special place,” Esper and Milley left, intending to review National Guard troops in the area, said Missy Ryan at the Washington Post.

