Pentagon distances itself from White House move to gas protesters for photo-op
Monday, President Donald Trump responded to reports that he was rushed to the bunker as protesters surrounded the White House, by having the military gas the activists so he could walk to St. John’s church and do a photo-op with an upsidedown Bible.
Now, senior defense officials are saying that Secretary Mark Esper and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley didn’t intend to be part of Trump’s photo-op.
After the briefing from the president when Trump announced he was going to “a very special place,” Esper and Milley left, intending to review National Guard troops in the area, said Missy Ryan at the Washington Post.
See the report below:
Senior defense official says Defense Sec Esper and CJCS Milley weren't intending to take part in Pres Trump's event outside St John's church opposite the WH and had left WH following a briefing and were intending to review NG troops in the area.
— Missy Ryan (@missy_ryan) June 2, 2020