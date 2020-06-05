Pentagon officials mockingly call Trump’s defense secretary ‘Yesper’ because he is so obedient to the president
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper this week reportedly angered President Donald Trump when he said that he did not want to deploy American military forces in Washington D.C.
A new report from the Washington Post claims that this was a very rare act of defiance for Esper, who has earned a reputation in the Pentagon as a loyal Trump apparatchik.
“His former colleagues still serving in the military had warned him in recent months about Trump’s sway over its leadership,” the Post’s sources say. “Some told him that Esper had been dubbed ‘Yesper’ by some in the Pentagon because he seemed unable to say no to the president.”
A source close to Esper tells the Post that the defense secretary has been working hard to maintain a balance between carrying out the president’s orders and making sure the military isn’t carelessly unleashed on American citizens.
“Esper is working to keep the Department of Defense apolitical in turbulent times,” the official said. “That is not easy and is not without criticism — both inside and outside DoD — but in the long run it is what is best for the department, the men and women in uniform, and the nation.”
Trump accuses China of sending coronavirus to US: ‘What’s going on? It’s a gift from China’
President Donald Trump accused China of purposefully infecting Americans with the coronavirus.
The president boasted about the surprise return of 2.5 million jobs last month -- the largest increase on record -- and claimed that showed the coronavirus pandemic was winding down and the U.S. economy was opening back up.
"We're at 105,000 lives [lost to the virus]," Trump said Friday outside the White House. "We also closed it up to Europe. Europe became very infected from China, a gift from China, not good. They should have stopped it, they should have stopped it at the source. It's a gift from China and a very bad gift, I will tell you that, and you do say, how come at Wuhan where it started and they were very badly -- they were in bad trouble."
‘The president is a lunatic’: Viewers stunned as ‘utterly shameless’ Trump proclaims it is ‘a great day’ for George Floyd
President Donald Trump sparked outrage on Friday after saying that George Floyd was having a "great day" in the wake of nationwide protests over his killing.
"George is looking down right now and saying 'this is a great thing happening for our country,'" the president said. "It’s great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality. It’s really what our constitution requires and what our country is about."
https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1268921072893788160
Trump's remark came just one day after hundreds of mourners attended an emotional memorial service for Floyd, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
DC mayor has massive ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural painted on street leading to the White House
According to a report from CNN, the mayor of Washington, D.C. has directed city workers to paint a massive "Black Lives Matter" mural on a street leading up to the White House early Friday morning.
Washington has been the site of more than a week's worth of protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. St. John's Church, the site of President Trump's roundly criticized photo-op during a peaceful protest, sits along the expanse of road that now bears the BLM message," CNN reports.