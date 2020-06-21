Peter Navarro explodes with bigotry on CNN: ‘That virus was a product of the Chinese Communist Party’
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro claimed on Sunday that the novel coronavirus pandemic is “a product of the Chinese Communist Party.”
During an interview on CNN’s State of the Union program, host Jake Tapper asked Navarro about President Donald Trump’s call to reduce COVID-19 testing in the United States.
“That was tongue-in-cheek,” Navarro insisted. “Come on now.”
“I don’t know that it was tongue-in-cheek,” Japper said. “He has said similar things for months.”
“We’ve seen over 100,000 people die because of the China Wuhan virus,” Navarro countered. “Let’s talk about some serious issues. I don’t want to go there.”
“I think testing is a very serious issue,” Tapper insisted. “I’m not the one making jokes about it.”
“It was a light moment,” Navarro shrugged. “We’re 60 seconds into a tongue-and-cheek thing. Asked and answered.”
“I’m not sure 100,000 [dead] Americans is the subject for a light moment,” the CNN host lamented.
“China created this pandemic,” Navarro ranted. “They hid the virus, they created that virus and they sent over hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens here to spread that around and around the world. Whether they did that on purpose, that’s an open question. But that’s a fact.”
“The Chinese Communist Party did tremendous damage to this society and this economy,” he continued.
“Did you say China created this virus?” Tapper asked.
“You did not hear me wrong,” Navarro replied. “That virus was a product of the Chinese Communist Party. And until we get some information about what happened in those labs, what happened in that wet market, we know that that virus was spawned in China, that is what I mean. Spawned in China.”
“Do you think it was purposefully created?” Tapper wondered.
“That’s an open question!” Navarro exclaimed.
“Do you have evidence of that?” Tapper pressed.
Navarro responded by saying that he had predicted that the “authoritarian structure” of China would lead to a pandemic.
“Roll the tape back,” he added. “I said that virus came out of China. The Chinese Communist Party is responsible for it.”
“You said they created it, right?” Tapper remarked.
“Let us say spawned,” Navarro said.
Watch the video below from CNN.
CNN
Peter Navarro explodes with bigotry on CNN: ‘That virus was a product of the Chinese Communist Party’
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro claimed on Sunday that the novel coronavirus pandemic is "a product of the Chinese Communist Party."
During an interview on CNN's State of the Union program, host Jake Tapper asked Navarro about President Donald Trump's call to reduce COVID-19 testing in the United States.
"That was tongue-in-cheek," Navarro insisted. "Come on now."
"I don't know that it was tongue-in-cheek," Japper said. "He has said similar things for months."
"We've seen over 100,000 people die because of the China Wuhan virus," Navarro countered. "Let's talk about some serious issues. I don't want to go there."
2020 Election
Calls for new impeachment hearings a ‘waste of time’ because Senate Republicans are ‘corrupt’: Dem Nadler
Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said there was no value in attempting to impeach Attorney General Bill Barr -- or Donald Trump --over the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman because Republicans in the Senate are "corrupt" and would do nothing.
Speaking with "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper, Nadler expressed disgust with the president over his latest firing and with Republicans who will do nothing about it.
"I know you announced you're going to investigate why Berman was fired," host Tapper suggested. "Some congressional Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren have said that this is it, this is the last straw, Attorney General Bill Barr needs to be impeached. You have not gone that far do you think calls for his impeachment are premature?"
2020 Election
Trump’s firing on SDNY’s Berman has set the stage for a second impeachment: presidential historian
Appearing on CNN early Sunday morning, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley said the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman puts Donald Trump in line for a second impeachment inquiry -- particularly if he survives the November election.
Speaking with host John King, and with New York Times' Maggie Haberman saying silence from Republicans over the abrupt and controversial firing of the SDNY prosecutor spoke volumes about they viewed it, Brinkley said the president may have set himself up -- once again -- for impeachment hearings.
"Rings the Richard Nixon bell of cover-up. Nixon had his famous Saturday Night Massacre, October 1973, that was a term coined by coined by Art Buchwald and David Broder, made popular. It was a string of events and Nixon in cover-up mode," Brinkley explained before detailing the series of firings that eventually led to the Watergate hearings.