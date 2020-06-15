Philadelphia official fired after he’s caught on tape tearing down children’s Black Lives Matter signs

Philadelphia court supervisor Michael Henkel was fired Monday after a video surfaced of him tearing down the Black Lives Matter protest signs made by children at a South Philadelphia park, reported the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The video records the woman’s voice telling Henkel that the signs are not his property. He replied, using expletives: “I know. It’s the city. I pay for this. … Yeah, my taxes pay for this place, yep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I can do whatever I want. … I’m always around here, too,” Henkel went on.

“Great. I live right here,” the woman can be heard saying. “Black Lives Matter!”

“Not to me, they don’t,” replied.

According to CNN host Jake Tapper, who grew up in Philadelphia, a source said “top officials of the city of Philadelphia are aware of this video of a court employee.”

Just to underline: a Philadelphia city court supervisor tore down children’s signs saying black lives matter, and then when someone said “black lives matter” the court supervisor said “not to me they don’t” https://t.co/oAPQJEbGsO — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

per source, top officials of the city of Philadelphia are aware of this video of a court employee — https://t.co/BjBeWR9oUH — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“His termination was based on multiple violations” of the state court system’s Code of Conduct and the Non-Discrimination and Equal Employment Policy, O’Rourke said.

“The Court takes the incident very seriously and believes Mr. Henkel’s behavior as shown in the video is egregious and totally unacceptable for an employee of the Courts,” the First Judicial District said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.