Police and military launch tear gas at peaceful protesters near the White House

On Monday, as protesters gathered outside the White House as President Donald Trump prepared to deliver a statement about the nationwide demonstrations on the police killing of George Floyd, police and military officials fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

According to reporters, the protesters around the White House were demonstrating peacefully and had not violated curfew, with no clear reason for the measures:

Tear gas has been fired outside the White House at protesters who, on TV, appeared to have their hands raised or were not being aggressive, just chanting. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 1, 2020

So right as the President is about to speak law enforcement/military opens up with tear gas on what appears to have been an entirely peaceful crowd. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 1, 2020

Note the time. Curfew is not in effect yet. Tear gas already deployed. pic.twitter.com/VkcK6oFXlJ — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) June 1, 2020