Police ID woman they’re searching for after racist incident in California park

The Torrance Police Department has identified a woman they believe is responsible for a racist rant in a city park.

“We don’t play games here anymore,” the woman said in the video. “Next time you ever talk to me like that you’re going to get your ass kicked by my family. They’re going to f*ck you up!”

The video showed the situation escalating.

“This is not just for you! Get the f*ck out of this world! Get the f*ck out of this state! Go back to whatever f*cking Asian country you belong in,” the woman demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference featuring pictures of the woman, police identified the woman as Lena Hernandez, 56, of Long Beach.

They’re asking for the public’s help finding her.

Torrance Police Chief identies suspect in racist rants as Lena Hernandez, 56 of Long Beach. They’re asking for assistance in locating her. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/ZYlQGcSCTX — Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) June 12, 2020

This man and his 11-year-son were targets of a #racist rant at a park in #Torrance. They say it was the same white woman who spewed hate at an #Asian woman earlier on #Wednesday. The mayor says police & prosecutors are meeting right now about what action to take. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/aCqh5kFIRd — Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) June 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

My coworker/friend encountered an evil racist at the park during her workout in Torrance today 🤬 pic.twitter.com/z0fXtUNpmI — Sweet T (@mynamegangg) June 10, 2020