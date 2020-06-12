Quantcast
Connect with us

Police ID woman they’re searching for after racist incident in California park

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Torrance Police Department has identified a woman they believe is responsible for a racist rant in a city park.

“We don’t play games here anymore,” the woman said in the video. “Next time you ever talk to me like that you’re going to get your ass kicked by my family. They’re going to f*ck you up!”

The video showed the situation escalating.

“This is not just for you! Get the f*ck out of this world! Get the f*ck out of this state! Go back to whatever f*cking Asian country you belong in,” the woman demanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference featuring pictures of the woman, police identified the woman as Lena Hernandez, 56, of Long Beach.

They’re asking for the public’s help finding her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

NYT calls for ‘new faces’ and ‘new ideas’ while backing two progressives challenging incumbent Democrats

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

Progressive challengers against two incumbents in Congress received the backing of The New York Times in an editorial published online on Friday evening.

"At a time when millions of voices are calling out for peaceful change, New Yorkers can make an immediate difference with this year’s primary elections," the editorial board wrote. "The nation badly needs new faces, new energy, new talent and new ideas."

The newspaper suggested retiring Rep. Yvette Clark (D-NY) in the state's ninth congressional district.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It looks like he’s bewildered’: Trump adviser acknowledges ‘we’re losing the culture war’

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is stuck between a rock and a hard place as he struggles to find a response to the crises facing America.

"With less than five months before voters head to the polls, President Trump finds himself in an uncertain position: caught between advisers urging him to calm a country in the grips of a pandemic, economic uncertainty and civil unrest, and those who want him to lean into aggressive tactics that almost certainly would further inflame a nation on edge," according to a new report from NBC News.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed protesters by telling aides "these aren’t my voters."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Betsy DeVos rebuked again as court blocks her rule restricting coronavirus relief to students

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 12, 2020

By

On Friday, Politico's Bianca Quilantan reported that a federal judge in Washington has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' new restrictions on emergency coronavirus relief grants.

The rule, which had just been finalized, rolls back colleges' ability to distribute these grants to undocumented students. Washington state led the legal action against the regulation.

#BREAKING: A federal judge in Washington granted a preliminary injunction to halt Betsy DeVos’ Interim Final Rule that restricts colleges from giving emergency coronavirus relief grants to undocumented students.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image