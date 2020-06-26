‘Political loser’: GOP campaign vet shreds Trump’s latest attempt to gut Obamacare during deadly pandemic
Attorney Lloyd Green, who served as opposition research counsel to George H.W. Bush’s 1988 presidential campaign, thinks that President Donald Trump and his administration are making a colossal political error in their latest attempt to gut the Affordable Care Act.
Writing in The Daily Beast, Green argues that asking the Supreme Court to throw out all of Obamacare during a pandemic that has killed more than 120,000 Americans so far is political malpractice of the highest order.
“Simply put, gutting Obamacare is a political loser,” he writes. “More than half of the U.S. favors leaving the ACA alone. Just a quarter want to see it struck down by the courts.”
The former GOP campaign operative also writes that throwing out Obamacare entirely will hammer Americans living in swing states.
“If Trump has his way with Obamacare, the ranks of the uninsured would more than double in Michigan and Pennsylvania,” he writes. “Florida would probably see a jump in uninsured by two-thirds. As for Wisconsin and Texas, the figure would swell by one-third. In case Trump and the Republicans have not noticed, Obama and Obamacare are now popular. Trump’s presidency burnished their image.”
Green notes that this attempt to strip Americans of health insurance during a pandemic follows a string of political miscalculations, including his campaign of “jock-sniffing dead Confederate generals.”
2020 Election
Trump could ‘monetize’ a loss to Biden — and make millions of dollars from his far-right MAGA base: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch
When marketing/advertising veteran Donny Deutsch appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday, June 26, the centrist Democrat had a lot to say about what President Donald Trump will do if he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden in November. Deutsch theorized that Trump would find a way to “monetize” a loss, and he made an excellent point. If Biden is sworn in as president of the United States in January 2021, it won’t be the end of Trump’s political career — and Americans would still have the misfortune of being subjected to his political views on a daily basis.
2020 Election
Trump has crippled his campaign’s outreach to a critical voting bloc it was counting on: report
The job of getting Donald Trump re-elected in November became harder this week after the president issued an order restricting engineers, computer programmers and high-skilled workers from other countries from entering the U.S. to work in a move that infuriated Indian Americans.
According to Politico, the president's campaign staff has been courting the Indian American voting bloc that has a history of turning out in big numbers on election day and one the Trump campaign had been counting on.