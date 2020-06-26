‘Political loser’: GOP campaign vet shreds Trump’s latest attempt to gut Obamacare during deadly pandemic

Attorney Lloyd Green, who served as opposition research counsel to George H.W. Bush’s 1988 presidential campaign, thinks that President Donald Trump and his administration are making a colossal political error in their latest attempt to gut the Affordable Care Act.

Writing in The Daily Beast, Green argues that asking the Supreme Court to throw out all of Obamacare during a pandemic that has killed more than 120,000 Americans so far is political malpractice of the highest order.

“Simply put, gutting Obamacare is a political loser,” he writes. “More than half of the U.S. favors leaving the ACA alone. Just a quarter want to see it struck down by the courts.”

The former GOP campaign operative also writes that throwing out Obamacare entirely will hammer Americans living in swing states.

“If Trump has his way with Obamacare, the ranks of the uninsured would more than double in Michigan and Pennsylvania,” he writes. “Florida would probably see a jump in uninsured by two-thirds. As for Wisconsin and Texas, the figure would swell by one-third. In case Trump and the Republicans have not noticed, Obama and Obamacare are now popular. Trump’s presidency burnished their image.”

Green notes that this attempt to strip Americans of health insurance during a pandemic follows a string of political miscalculations, including his campaign of “jock-sniffing dead Confederate generals.”

