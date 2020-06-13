‘President Bone Spurs’ buried for dragging West Point cadets back to campus for a ‘grotesque campaign rally speech’

Critics of Donald Trump’s decision to drag graduating West Point cadets back to campus despite the continuing threat of the COVID-19 virus ramped up their criticism on Saturday afternoon following the president’s speech which was described by one commenter as a “grotesque campaign rally speech” that will likely be used in future re-election commercials.

With many noting the cadets had endured 14 days of quarantine upon their return just the so the president could give a nationally televised speech, few thought the president offered little besides platitudes and references to his own achievements.

You can see some responses below:

WH. I feel quite sad for this graduating West Point class of cadets having to endure a forced march to the feet of a long rambling speech by trump https://t.co/jtiPUfXMDy — Matthew (@SlickMoney8) June 13, 2020

Trump's West Point PR stunt will give him no bump in the polls. It will only provide more fuel for comedians and pundits to ridicule him and confirms once again how unfit Trump is to lead. — Tim Hogan (@TimInHonolulu) June 13, 2020

The long and boring West Point speech by @realDonaldTrump could just as easily have been done by video.@POTUS made a reckless decision to force over 1100 cadets to go back for an in-person graduation to a #COVID19 hot spot state in violation of New York’s mass gatherings order. https://t.co/yuW4I4FW5s — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 13, 2020

Trump's address to the West Point graduates omitted mention of his bone spurs, his cowering in a bunker, and that all the great American heroes he mentioned could not imagine a moronic coward like Trump as Commander in Chief.#BunkerBoy — October Forever (@OctoberForever1) June 13, 2020

Was that Donald Trump at a wake at West Point? Such low energy, even with all the cocaine sniffles. Still can't drink a liquid from a glass. — Text My Bff (@textmybff) June 13, 2020

Trump up there saluting the West Point Cadets

He's thinking,

"Look at me, I'm SO important… only 20 more minutes, 20 more minutes…" — Mona (@Monaheart1229) June 13, 2020

If I was a West Point graduate ordered back to campus so Trump could give a droning, uninspiring & pointless speech, I would be pissed. On the other hand, I would also be pissed that such a dishonorable & despicable person as Trump is Commander on Chief in the first place. — Grandmago (@pellett48) June 13, 2020

After that bonkers gobbly gook by @realDonaldTrump at West Point, the cadets are asking if they can also renegotiate their prenup — Greg Cope White (@eatgregeat) June 13, 2020

President Bone Spurs gave this speech at West Point for one reason & one reason only Footage for campaign ads Trump continues to use the military as props

just like he used the bible

It's all fake. Fake president, failed gameshow host

producing fake commercials & campaign ads — Ali Minish (@aliminish) June 13, 2020

Trump has turned his West Point address into a grotesque campaign rally speech, bragging about all his faux accomplishments. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) June 13, 2020

A staggering lack of applause! These cadets were forced into 2 weeks of quarentine before this?!

In spring. Away from family. After the biggest events of their lives.

Years at West Point! What did Trump think

was going to happen? My god what fools #Trumpinista

really are. https://t.co/wONLm1jhbd — Don Huffman (@thecircledancer) June 13, 2020

West Point Grads deserve better. Trump is a stain #TrumpIsAnIdiot — Judy Ann (@WinoJude) June 13, 2020

Trump at West Point what a shame commander and chief that dodged the draft lying about a pimple in his foot https://t.co/PRYy0Ynryg — Marie Jane smith (@MarieJanesmith2) June 13, 2020

Watching that nauseating display of speaking at West Point, remember when Trump criticized Obama’s use of teleprompters? Clearly it was because Obama could use one and it was not the first time he read what was witten for him. trump is the worlds worst teleprompter speaker. — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) June 13, 2020

Trump’s right arm just appeared to malfunction during his speech at West Point. If this were my mom, we’d be rushing to the hospital to see if she had a stroke. https://t.co/U1lPat1aHg — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 13, 2020