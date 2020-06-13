Quantcast
'President Bone Spurs' buried for dragging West Point cadets back to campus for a 'grotesque campaign rally speech'

9 mins ago

Commentary

Critics of Donald Trump’s decision to drag graduating West Point cadets back to campus despite the continuing threat of the COVID-19 virus ramped up their criticism on Saturday afternoon following the president’s speech which was described by one commenter as a “grotesque campaign rally speech” that will likely be used in future re-election commercials.

With many noting the cadets had endured 14 days of quarantine upon their return just the so the president could give a nationally televised speech, few thought the president offered little besides platitudes and references to his own achievements.

You can see some responses below:

