Progressives launch ‘all-hands-on-deck strategy’ for Jamaal Bowman’s primary against Rep. Eliot Engel: report
One week before New York Democrats will vote in the state’s Democratic Party primary, progressives are turning up the heat in a primary bid against the chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, Politico reported Tuesday.
“Desperate for victory after watching the presidential nomination slip through their fingers, progressives have found a new cause to rally around. Across the country, they’re channeling their grief, volunteer muscle and small-dollar donations into Jamaal Bowman, a left-wing candidate in New York trying to oust decades-long incumbent Congressman Eliot Engel,” Politico reported.
“Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, all of whom have shown caution in the past about backing primary challengers to incumbent Democrats, have endorsed Bowman. Justice Democrats and the Working Families Party, two left-wing groups that took different paths during the presidential race, announced they are coming together to spend more than a half-million dollars to elect Bowman,” Politico reported. “Former aides to Sanders and Warren have also publicly lined up behind Bowman.”
During the 2018 midterms, Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after beating Rep. Joe Crowley in the primary. Crowley was serving as the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus at the time he lost his Democratic Primary. Engel currently serves as Chair of the House Foreign Relations Committee.
“The all-hands-on-deck strategy is a striking show of unity after the presidential campaign ended with deep rifts on the left — and it’s had a catalytic effect on Bowman’s bid in the run-up to the June 23 primary. But their efforts have also exposed party fissures, spurring Democratic establishment powerhouses such as Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Jim Clyburn to throw their support behind Engel,” Politico reported.
Polls close at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.
2020 Election
Don’t make the mistake of counting Trump out — yet
Five years ago, on June 16, 2015, I watched in mounting panic as Donald Trump and Melania rode down the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his run for the White House. I immediately dropped everything I was working on because, knowing Trump well, I feared what was about to unfold and it would not be good.
This was far from the first time Trump had crowed about why he should be president. He had been saying this since at least 1987. It was part of his delusional belief that he is smarter than everyone else.
But this time was different. And I realized instantly what made it different could propel him to the Republican nomination.
Neil Gorsuch shows how Donald Trump loses white evangelical Christians
When it comes to the president’s support among white evangelical Christians, my first instinct is skepticism. Always. These people are not subject to political factors normal people are subject to, such as a pandemic that has killed more than 118,000 people. There’s precious little Donald Trump can do to alienate them, because the point in supporting him isn’t protecting “religious freedom” or outlawing abortion. The point is seeing people punished who deserve to be punished—and enjoying it.
‘Open love letter to cops’: Americans slam Trump for turning address on police reform into ‘tone deaf’ campaign rally
President Donald Trump was slated to deliver a Rose Garden address on "Safe Policing for Safe Communities," and sign an executive order on police reform on Tuesday at noon. Instead, Trump showed up late, and shortly into his remarks decided to go off-script and deliver a campaign rally speech, televised live by all the major news networks, during which he bragged about the former rate of unemployment for Black Americans, his support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and attacked the Obama administration.
Trump has spent the past few minutes in his speech announcing an executive order on policing reform talking about how good the economy was before the coronavirus pandemic.