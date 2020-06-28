Quantcast
Protesters outside Mike Pence’s megachurch speech ‘tempt’ police with donuts on sticks

Published

2 hours ago

on

As Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Texas megachurch on Sunday, protesters outside the building taunted police officers with donuts on sticks.

According to reports, First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress welcomed Pence to his Dallas church with a not-so-subtle endorsement for a 2024 White House bid.

Meanwhile, protesters outside the church faced off against police officers mounted on horseback.

Watch the video and read some of the reports below.

