Protesters outside Mike Pence’s megachurch speech ‘tempt’ police with donuts on sticks

As Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Texas megachurch on Sunday, protesters outside the building taunted police officers with donuts on sticks.

According to reports, First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress welcomed Pence to his Dallas church with a not-so-subtle endorsement for a 2024 White House bid.

Meanwhile, protesters outside the church faced off against police officers mounted on horseback.

Peaceful protestors tempt @DallasPD officers, stationed outside the church where Pence is currently speaking, with doughnuts. pic.twitter.com/4HFzoDIdfC — Trace Miller (@w_tres_mil) June 28, 2020

Pastor Robert Jeffress speaking at First Baptist Church calls President Donald Trump “the most faith-friendly president in the history of America.” — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 28, 2020

Seriously this is happening in Dallas!!! The epicenter of outbreaks. Pasture claiming Pence is a great man of God 🤮 https://t.co/0WMp2DA3zJ — 🌊 🌊Paul 🌊 🌊 (@Paul36540691) June 28, 2020

⁦@DallasPD⁩ has now staged its mounted patrol in front of protesters outside First Baptist Dallas #WFAA pic.twitter.com/ZzUtpXORTV — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) June 28, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage in Dallas at First Baptist Church. pic.twitter.com/CHqDLucefU — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 28, 2020

VP Pence removes facemask as he begins to address “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at First Baptist Church Dallas. “It is good to be back in Church,” he said. pic.twitter.com/cnIr0yNtpb — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 28, 2020

Jeffress to Pence: Many “Christians are hoping & praying that when you have finished your term as VP in 2024…we don’t want you moving out of the West Wing. We just want you to move down the hall a few doors & continue to build on the legacy of the most faith-friendly” POTUS evr — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) June 28, 2020

.@VP Pence addresses Celebrate Freedom Rally in Dallas .. First Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/ytyRLaVIQn — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 28, 2020

Pence is at First Baptist Dallas this morning, Trump held a rally disguised as a “roundtable” here a few weeks back. Tell me again how you don’t think Texas is at stake? — Macaroni Kennedy (@KennedyMacaroni) June 28, 2020

As First Baptist Pastor Jeffress introduced VP Pence, he said he wanted to say something that maybe he shouldn’t: “When you have finished your term as vice president in 2024… we don’t want you moving out of the West Wing. We just want you to move down the hall a few doors…” — Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 28, 2020

Here’s what the social distancing inside First Baptist looks like this morning as the Downtown Dallas megachurch’s congregation welcomes Vice President Pence to its facility for an event called “Freedom Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/v4EQ5ZPjiv — Central Track (@Central_Track) June 28, 2020

TEXAS C-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS CONTINUE TO RISE.

Pence is making a campaign appearance at a mega-church. No masks.https://t.co/8FHH0oSEgF https://t.co/2N2uZOxBZw — lindan johnson (@lindanjohnson1) June 28, 2020

Mike Pence is at First Baptist this morning. So of course the (high risk) choir is shoulder-to-shoulder, singing. pic.twitter.com/W0eJkMoEfw — Matt Goodman (@goodmoine) June 28, 2020