Protesters outside Mike Pence’s megachurch speech ‘tempt’ police with donuts on sticks
As Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Texas megachurch on Sunday, protesters outside the building taunted police officers with donuts on sticks.
According to reports, First Baptist Pastor Robert Jeffress welcomed Pence to his Dallas church with a not-so-subtle endorsement for a 2024 White House bid.
Meanwhile, protesters outside the church faced off against police officers mounted on horseback.
Watch the video and read some of the reports below.
Peaceful protestors tempt @DallasPD officers, stationed outside the church where Pence is currently speaking, with doughnuts. pic.twitter.com/4HFzoDIdfC
— Trace Miller (@w_tres_mil) June 28, 2020
Pastor Robert Jeffress speaking at First Baptist Church calls President Donald Trump “the most faith-friendly president in the history of America.”
— Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 28, 2020
Seriously this is happening in Dallas!!! The epicenter of outbreaks. Pasture claiming Pence is a great man of God 🤮 https://t.co/0WMp2DA3zJ
— 🌊 🌊Paul 🌊 🌊 (@Paul36540691) June 28, 2020
@DallasPD has now staged its mounted patrol in front of protesters outside First Baptist Dallas #WFAA pic.twitter.com/ZzUtpXORTV
— D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) June 28, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage in Dallas at First Baptist Church. pic.twitter.com/CHqDLucefU
— Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 28, 2020
VP Pence removes facemask as he begins to address “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at First Baptist Church Dallas. “It is good to be back in Church,” he said. pic.twitter.com/cnIr0yNtpb
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 28, 2020
Jeffress to Pence: Many “Christians are hoping & praying that when you have finished your term as VP in 2024…we don’t want you moving out of the West Wing. We just want you to move down the hall a few doors & continue to build on the legacy of the most faith-friendly” POTUS evr
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) June 28, 2020
.@VP Pence addresses Celebrate Freedom Rally in Dallas .. First Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/ytyRLaVIQn
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 28, 2020
Pence is at First Baptist Dallas this morning, Trump held a rally disguised as a “roundtable” here a few weeks back. Tell me again how you don’t think Texas is at stake?
— Macaroni Kennedy (@KennedyMacaroni) June 28, 2020
As First Baptist Pastor Jeffress introduced VP Pence, he said he wanted to say something that maybe he shouldn’t: “When you have finished your term as vice president in 2024… we don’t want you moving out of the West Wing. We just want you to move down the hall a few doors…”
— Monica Alba (@albamonica) June 28, 2020
Here’s what the social distancing inside First Baptist looks like this morning as the Downtown Dallas megachurch’s congregation welcomes Vice President Pence to its facility for an event called “Freedom Sunday.” pic.twitter.com/v4EQ5ZPjiv
— Central Track (@Central_Track) June 28, 2020
TEXAS C-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS CONTINUE TO RISE.
Pence is making a campaign appearance at a mega-church. No masks.https://t.co/8FHH0oSEgF https://t.co/2N2uZOxBZw
— lindan johnson (@lindanjohnson1) June 28, 2020
Mike Pence is at First Baptist this morning. So of course the (high risk) choir is shoulder-to-shoulder, singing. pic.twitter.com/W0eJkMoEfw
— Matt Goodman (@goodmoine) June 28, 2020
2020 Election
‘Treason on the links’: Lindsey Graham buried for playing golf with Trump after Russian bounty bombshell
One day after expressing concern that the Trump administration might have been aware of an offer by the Russians to pay a bounty for the murder of U.S. military members by terrorists, the South Carolina Republican was seen heading out for a round of golf with the embattled president.
Following the bombshell report from the New York Times, Graham tweeted, "Imperative Congress get to the bottom of recent media reports that Russian GRU units in Afghanistan have offered to pay the Taliban to kill American soldiers with the goal of pushing America out of the region."
Those concerns didn't seem to be enough for Graham to keep his distance from the president who was implicated in the report, with CNN's Kaitlan Collin's tweeting, "Dressed for golf, President Trump just left the White House with Sen. Lindsey Graham."
2020 Election
George Conway calls out every senator who voted ‘not guilty’ at impeachment trial for missing their chance to dump Trump
In a brief but to-the-point tweet on Sunday, a disgusted George Conway posted the names of every U.S. senator who voted against ousting Donald Trump from the Oval Office when they had the chance, and are now having to deal with the fall-out from a New York Times report that the president has known since March that Russia is paying bounties for the murder of U.S. military members.
2020 Election
Trump aides admit president’s feuding over ‘wild personal grievances’ is crippling his re-election chances: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng, Donald Trump's re-election campaign is faltering because the president has no greater vision other than him hanging onto his job and his inability to stay on message instead of indulging in his penchant for feuding with his perceived enemies.
Following a week in which the president bobbled a simple question from Fox News personality Sean Hannity about his plans for a second term -- which the president disregarded -- the report notes that the campaign officials are dismayed by the president's prospects in November.