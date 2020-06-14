Quantcast
Connect with us

Public health officials face wave of threats amid coronavirus response

Published

1 min ago

on

Emily Brown was stretched thin.As the director of the Rio Grande County Public Health Department in rural Colorado, she was working 12- and 14-hour days, struggling to respond to the pandemic with only five full-time employees for more than 11,000 residents. Case counts were rising.She was already at odds with county commissioners, who were pushing to loosen public health restrictions in late May, against her advice. She had previously clashed with them over data releases and had haggled over a variance regarding reopening businesses.But she reasoned that standing up for public health principl…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Larry Kudlow grilled by CNN’s Tapper over ‘swampy’ decision to hide names of corporations getting millions in bail-out dollars

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, one of Donald Trump's chief economic advisors was put on the spot by State of the Union host Jake Tapper for the administration's decision to withhold the names of corporations that received millions in federal bailout money related to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the host noting Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's decision to withhold the names of the large corporations that have received millions in taxpayer dollars after previously saying the process would be totally transparent, Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow was pressed to explain why the secrecy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Policing in the US: Deputy sheriff mocks BLM, loves the Confederate flag and hates gay people

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

Josh Wilson, a 26-year-old, sheriff’s deputy in Clarksville, Tennessee, was recently fired for social media posts he made expressing hatred for gay people and the rainbow flag, love for Andrew Jackson (the U.S. President who committed genocide against Native Americans) and mockery for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wilson was hired by the local police department in 2016, two years before it started reviewing applicants’ social media profiles as part of their background check process. If they had, they would’ve seen Wilson’s troubling statements, which we’ve included below with our rebuttals:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Federal court urged to hold ‘rogue’ Trump EPA head in contempt for blatant defiance of ban on toxic weed killer

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 14, 2020

By

A coalition of farming and conservation groups is calling on a federal appeals court to hold EPA chief Andrew Wheeler in contempt for defying an order to immediately suspend use of dicamba, a poisonous weed-killer that is notorious for its tendency to drift and destroy nearby crops.

"Trump's EPA is so rogue it thinks it can blow off a federal court ruling that stops the damaging dicamba spraying in an administrative order," George Kimbrell of the Center for Food Safety, lead counsel in the case, said in a statement late Thursday night. "EPA needs a lesson in separation of powers and we're asking the court to give it to them."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image