‘Putin’s favorite’ ex-congressman is lobbying Pence’s coronavirus task force on behalf of a medical company linked to Giuliani

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) is now lobbying for a company promising a cure for coronavirus. According to The Daily Beast, the company is led by California businessman Tim Yale, who’s working with Rudy Giuliani on a documentary on Joe Biden and Ukraine.

“The company, Linear Therapies, is seeking to develop drugs that can both prevent people from getting the virus and cure them if they do,” the Beast’s Lachlan Markay reports. “And Rohrbacher’s role is pretty simple: use his political connections to pitch Vice President Mike Pence’s office, which is playing a leading role on the White House coronavirus task force.”

Yale says he has since ditched the documentary to focus on a coronavirus cure because the virus “seems like a much more urgent task.”

Linear Therapies’ website claims it’s “using the breakthrough solubility technology to create new intellectual properties by formulating biologically active products into novel drugs with increased bioavailability” and “focusing on delivering a safe and immediate anti-pathogen specifically targeted at the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As the Daily Beast points out, a business getting a government contract in the midst of a global pandemic is unlikely unless one has the right connections, and that’s where Rohrabacher comes in.

“In disclosure forms, the former congressman described his work as ‘A cure for Covid-19 and other diseases,'” Markay reports. “Yale said Rohrabacher’s tenure on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, as well as his particular ‘network of skills,’ made him a natural advocate for the company.”

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
LeBron James rips Fox News anchor — and explains why their ‘treatment’ of minorities is driving protests

Published

4 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Basketball superstar LeBron James called out a Fox News personality on Friday.

James retweeted a video of Laura Ingraham defending white quarterback Drew Brees, who stands with Donald Trump on the question of whether sports players should be allowed to take a knee to protest police violence. The video also included historical Ingraham criticizing James, who is black, for having political views and suggesting he "shut up and dribble."

"If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here!" James posted.

GOP senator announces he’ll block two Trump nominees until he gets answers on fired watchdogs

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced that he would block two Trump administration nominees until the president conveys to him the reasons for firing inspectors general.

Trump, Grassley warned, is "flouting" federal laws protecting inspectors general and requiring the executive branch to submit cause for termination to Congress — and said "All I want is a reason" for why they were fired.

Im placing holds on 2 Trump Admin noms until I get reasons 4firing 2 agency watchdogs as required by law Not 1st time ive raised alarm when admins flout IG protection law Obama did same& got same earfull from me All I want is a reason 4 firing these ppl CHECKS&BALANCES

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Panic in Newport Beach after man pulls gun on protesters

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

Police say a man brandished a handgun at a demonstrator during a protest in Newport Beach, California, this Wednesday afternoon, and now they're looking for more possible victims, ABC7 reports.

According to witnesses, a shirtless white man with a gun approached a black man and shouted "black lives don't matter." When the man confronted the suspect, the suspect pointed the gun at him and then ran away.

"The suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect brandished a black handgun from his backpack and fled from the area," the police department said in a press release.

