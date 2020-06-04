‘Putin’s favorite’ ex-congressman is lobbying Pence’s coronavirus task force on behalf of a medical company linked to Giuliani

Former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) is now lobbying for a company promising a cure for coronavirus. According to The Daily Beast, the company is led by California businessman Tim Yale, who’s working with Rudy Giuliani on a documentary on Joe Biden and Ukraine.

“The company, Linear Therapies, is seeking to develop drugs that can both prevent people from getting the virus and cure them if they do,” the Beast’s Lachlan Markay reports. “And Rohrbacher’s role is pretty simple: use his political connections to pitch Vice President Mike Pence’s office, which is playing a leading role on the White House coronavirus task force.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yale says he has since ditched the documentary to focus on a coronavirus cure because the virus “seems like a much more urgent task.”

Linear Therapies’ website claims it’s “using the breakthrough solubility technology to create new intellectual properties by formulating biologically active products into novel drugs with increased bioavailability” and “focusing on delivering a safe and immediate anti-pathogen specifically targeted at the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As the Daily Beast points out, a business getting a government contract in the midst of a global pandemic is unlikely unless one has the right connections, and that’s where Rohrabacher comes in.

“In disclosure forms, the former congressman described his work as ‘A cure for Covid-19 and other diseases,'” Markay reports. “Yale said Rohrabacher’s tenure on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, as well as his particular ‘network of skills,’ made him a natural advocate for the company.”

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.