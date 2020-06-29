Quarantine cookbook offers whimsical look at pandemic
SAN DIEGO — In a lighthearted take on the pandemic, a local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution published what they call a “Quarantine Cookbook.”There are recipes for shut-in favorites, such as “Flatten the Curve” Granola, “Lockdown” Chicken Tacos and Pasta “Fauci” along with “Infectious” Breakfast Casserole and “Viral” Chocolate Mug Cake.The Escondido, California-based Rincon del Diablo Chapter put together 85 time-honored recipes all with a dash of wit and whimsy. The cookbook is sprinkled with anecdotes from the quarantine and colonial-style illustrations hearkening back to …
Breaking Banner
Ex-Trump official makes frightening prediction about the number of COVID-19 infections by the end of 2020
Former Trump FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Monday warned that COVID-19 infections in the United States are accelerating at an alarming rate that could see as much as half the population infected with the disease by the end of the year.
Appearing on CNBC, Gottlieb argued that the rapid spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the country had already gotten out of hand to the point where they may not be much that can be done to stop it.
COVID-19
California prisons are COVID hotbeds despite billions spent on inmate health
From Corcoran and Avenal state prisons in the arid Central Valley to historical San Quentin on the San Francisco Bay, California prisons have emerged as raging COVID-19 hot spots, even as the state annually spends more on inmate health care than other big states spend on their entire prison systems.The new state budget taking effect July 1 authorizes $13.1 billion for California’s 34 prisons, housing 114,000 inmates, more than three times what any other state spends. That sum includes $3.6 billion for medical and dental services and mental health care — roughly what Texas spends to run its ent... (more…)
COVID-19
Distorted Chinese, Russian virus news takes root in West: study
Coronavirus misinformation spread by Russian and Chinese journalists is finding a bigger audience on social media in France and Germany than content from the European nations' own premier news outlets, according to new research.
Whether it is distorted coverage or outright conspiracy theories, articles written in French and German by foreign state media are resonating widely on Facebook and Twitter, often with their origins unclear, the Oxford Internet Institute said in a report published on Monday.
The institute, which is part of Oxford University, looked at content generated by leading media outlets from Russia and China, as well as from Iran and Turkey -- all of which are state-controlled or closely aligned to regimes in power.