Rayshard Brooks’ family abruptly ends press conference in tears: ‘We didn’t say we love you enough’
At a press conference on Monday, the family of Rayshard Brooks expressed their devastation following his killing by an Atlanta police officer.
“I didn’t come here to talk to the media, I came to love on my people,” Brooks’ cousin told reporters. “But if you ask how this young black man was, look at your children when you see them laugh — that innocence, that joy, that pureness of soul — and you had a glimpse of what we lost, you’ll have a glimpse of what it feels like.”
“Because tomorrow we’re going to have to deal with it again,” he continued. “We’re going to have to bury him, we’re going to have to say, ‘We’ll miss you,’ and if we didn’t say we love you enough, we’ve got to apologize to him for not telling him that we loved him that much.”
The words appeared to be too much for family members who walked out of the press conference crying.
“I’m not sure what else America needs to see,” attorney L. Chris Stewart lamented after the family left the room. “Sadly, I’m probably going to be back here in a few months with another case.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
