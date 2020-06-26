Reporter tests positive for coronavirus — after covering Trump’s controversial Tulsa rally: report

An Oklahoma reporter has tested positive for COVID-19 after covering President Donald Trump’s controversial rally in Tulsa.

“Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies said he was notified Friday of his positive diagnosis,” the Associated Press reported. “Monies said he was inside the rally for about 6 hours on Saturday at the BOK Center and that he wore a mask and mostly practiced social distancing, except for when he went to the concourse to get a snack. He said he was never close to the president.”

“An epidemiologist at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department who notified Monies of his positive result said it’s difficult to determine if he contracted the coronavirus at the rally,” the AP reported. “Monies said he hasn’t yet been contacted by contact tracers to try and determine everyone he’s been in contact with, but he has taken it upon himself to reach out to anyone he has been close to in the last two weeks.”

Friends, I tested positive for #COVID19. I’m pretty surprised. I have zero symptoms (so far) and I feel fine. In fact, I ran 5 miles this morning. I spent the last few hours calling people I know I’ve been in contact with in the last 14 days. Be safe out there. 😷 https://t.co/oGpKsGs5u0 — Paul Monies (@pmonies) June 26, 2020

Six members of Trump’s advance team and two Secret Service agents have also tested positive for coronavirus.

The Tulsa County Health Department has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases since Trump’s rally.