Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans are blanketing DC with ads just so Trump and his allies will cheer up: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Republicans are bombarding the media markets of the Washington, D.C. area with pro-Trump ads — not because they’ll be of any electoral use to the party, but because the sight of them cheers up President Donald Trump and members of Congress who support him.

“Over the past month, the Trump campaign has spent slightly more than $400,000 on cable news ads in the Washington, D.C., area, buying time largely on Fox News but with some smaller buys on CNN and MSNBC as well, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission,” reported Lachlan Markey and Asawin Suebsaeng. “The ads began running in late May and are scheduled through June 23. It is, on a purely electoral level, a remarkably quixotic use of campaign cash. The purchases have no real shot of moving D.C., Maryland, or Virginia into the Trump column.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But that wasn’t the point,” said the report. “The Trump campaign said the ad buys were an attempt to reinvigorate and reassure the president’s supporters in the nation’s capital. ‘We want members of Congress and our DC-based surrogates to see the ads so they know our strong arguments for President Trump and against Joe Biden,’ wrote Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director, in an email on Monday.”

Furthermore, “two knowledgeable sources — one a Trump campaign adviser, the other an individual close to the president — said the D.C.-area ads had another purpose as well: to put the president himself at ease.”

“In recent weeks, Trump has grown visibly distraught at his prospects for re-election, with recent polling showing his standing in the race declining dramatically in the wake of a sustained coronavirus outbreak and resulting recession, and as demonstrators flood major cities to protest the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis last month,” said the report. “With Trump stuck in that milieu of anxiety, his re-election team is hoping that the ads may put him at ease that his formidable political machine is hard at work defending him and attacking his enemies. Trump is a voracious consumer of cable news, and — the thinking goes — is likely to see the spots pop up between segments of his favorite shows.”

Per the report, the urgency for these spots to pacify Trump intensified as the president watched attack ads from the Lincoln Project, a group run by Never-Trump conservatives.

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republicans are blanketing DC with ads just so Trump and his allies will cheer up: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Republicans are bombarding the media markets of the Washington, D.C. area with pro-Trump ads — not because they'll be of any electoral use to the party, but because the sight of them cheers up President Donald Trump and members of Congress who support him.

"Over the past month, the Trump campaign has spent slightly more than $400,000 on cable news ads in the Washington, D.C., area, buying time largely on Fox News but with some smaller buys on CNN and MSNBC as well, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission," reported Lachlan Markey and Asawin Suebsaeng. "The ads began running in late May and are scheduled through June 23. It is, on a purely electoral level, a remarkably quixotic use of campaign cash. The purchases have no real shot of moving D.C., Maryland, or Virginia into the Trump column."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Shutdowns prevented 60 million coronavirus infections in the United States: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

A new study reveals that roughly 60 million Americans were saved from novel coronavirus infections as a result of the shutdown orders implemented throughout the United States during the pandemic. That means about 18% of the country's population avoided a coronavirus infection as a result, likely reducing the death toll by six or seven figures.

This article originally appeared at Salon.

The report, which was published in the journal Nature, modeled infection and disease spread using well-established public health models. Researchers determined that, without public health–informed shutdown measures, early infection rates increased by 43 percent per day on average both in the United States and in five other countries including ChinaFranceIranItaly and South Korea. (The authors noted that the average fell to 38 percent when Iran, which had an unusually high growth rate, was omitted from the equation.)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WHO’s new announcement about COVID-19 was a huge mistake

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

In a potentially disastrous blunder, the World Health Organization made an announcement on Monday about COVID-19 that experts are saying was a gigantic mistake.

The announcement addressed this question: Can people infected with COVID-19 who don't display any symptoms still transmit the infection to others? For months now, public health officials have said yes, and this fact has driven many of the extreme measures countries across the world have taken in response. Because the virus that causes COVID-19, called SARS-CoV-2, can transmit even when a person doesn't have symptoms, much of the world's population has sought to avoid unnecessary contact with others for fear that anyone could be carrying the deadly pathogen.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image