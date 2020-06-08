Republicans are on the verge of becoming the ‘permanent minority party’ due to Trump: ex-GOP spokesperson
Speaking with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday morning, a former spokesperson for the Republican-majority House Oversight and Government Reform Committee said the “ship is sinking” for the GOP because of lawmakers’ allegiance to President Donald Trump.
Appearing on “Morning Joe,” following an interview with Sen. Angus King (I-ME), Kurt Bardella was asked what is going to happen to Trump and Republicans in November’s election.
“I can’t help but think about when I worked for Senator Olympia Snowe (R-ME) and I look at how far the Republican Party has come,’ Bardella began. “I know Senator King is an independent but Olympia Snowe was a Moderate republican. When I see people like Mitt Romney (R-UT) do what he did yesterday and the Republicans publicly starting to — some of them come out and change their public posture on Donald Trump and making more bold statements like we’ve seen from people like former Secretary of State Colin Powell, you know, the military leaders, I just wonder how many more Republicans are going to start doing that.”
“Is this the beginning of something much bigger or is this just going to be an aberration? he asked. “We’ll see if the Republican Party sees it. Donald Trump — this is a sinking ship, it’s time to get off of this because if they don’t, I think that you’re going to see the Republican Party wipe themselves out into becoming a permanent minority party, much like what happened to the Republican Party in California out there.”
Watch below:
