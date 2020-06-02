Republicans criticized for trying to pretend they didn’t know anything about DC protests

Republican officials dodged questions Tuesday about the teargas and rubber bullets shot at protesters so that President Donald Trump could cross H Street to stand for a photo-op outside of St. John’s Church in Washington, DC.

When asked by MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt about what happened, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) pretended he didn’t know anything about it.

“I didn’t really see it,” he claimed.

Former reporter Meredith Shiner fact-checked the Wisconsin leader, noting that it would be impossible for anyone not to know what was going on in Washington on Monday.

last thought on this thread: literal blackhawk helicopters were flying low over D.C. yesterday, sirens were blaring, so we *know* these senators are lying when they say they don't know this happened. the least they could do is be honest and say, "I don't care." https://t.co/MPjSmlq2TB — Meredith Shiner (@meredithshiner) June 2, 2020

While some Republicans were willing to respond and denounce the president’s photo-op, others played coy.

The same answer came from Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who claimed, “I didn’t follow, I’m sorry.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.: “I didn’t follow, I’m sorry.” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 2, 2020

He was blasted by Twitter users as a “coward.”

Our senior senator is a pathetic coward. @BillCassidy https://t.co/hxZ9CKx7CD — Jeremy White (@comicref) June 2, 2020

Seriously, @BillCassidy Bill Cassidy? Willful ignorance is not a good look, you coward! — Juree James (@JureeJames) June 2, 2020

Bill was too busy working on removing health care from millions of people with Covid — capitalist (@capital09938192) June 2, 2020