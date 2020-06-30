Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans remove provision in bill that would require political campaigns report help from foreign country like Russia

Published

1 min ago

on

A provision in the National Defense Authorization Act would have required political campaigns to report it if a foreign country reaches out to them with an offer of assistance. Republicans, however, stripped it from the bill, CNN.com reported.

Had the measure been in place in 2016, it would have required President Donald Trump’s campaign to inform the FBI that Russia reached out to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said that the Senate Republicans in the Intelligence Committee voted that the provision be removed from the intelligence bill. But it was just weeks ago that the Senate Intelligence Committee voted to approve the amendment as part of the Intelligence Authorization Act.

“That bill, however, was unlikely to get Senate floor time on its own, which is why it’s being included in the National Defense Authorization Act,” CNN explained. “The effort to strip the foreign election help provision from the intelligence bill was not a surprise, as acting Senate Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, predicted earlier this month it would be removed before the bill was on the floor, because of an objection from the Senate Rules Committee.”

Warner attacked the move in a floor speech Tuesday.

“If my Republican colleagues want to strip this legislation out of the NDAA behind closed doors, then I’m going to offer it up as an amendment to force an up-or-down vote and put every member of this body on the record,” he said.

Read the full report at CNN.com

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Mental midget’ Matt Gaetz mocked by conservative for blowing his latest attempt to help Trump

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

In a scathing column for the Bulwark, founder Charles Sykes joined the Twitter pile-on of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for trying to make a point about the St Louis couple who menaced Black Lives Matter protesters with weapons as they marched past the house -- saying the Gaetz attempt to use the photos of the couple to help Donald Trump went down in flames in spectacular fashion.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Biden hits Trump on cognitive awareness: Either he reads and forgets or he doesn’t think he needs to know it

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

Vice President Joe Biden continued his attacks on President Donald Trump during a speech Tuesday.

After his remarks, Biden took questions from the press in attendance, and the first question out of the gate was about the recent news that President Donald Trump either ignored or forgot about a February briefing where he was told that Russians were offering a bounty on the heads of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump has tried to attack Biden, saying that he is too senile to be president. Biden turned it around, saying that it was Trump that seemed to be lacking.

"This president talks about cognitive capability. He doesn't seem to be cognitively aware of what's going on," said Biden. "He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues and he forgets it, or he doesn't think it's necessary that he needs to know it. But the fact is that at a minimum, at a minimum, the discrepancy -- allegedly -- within the intelligence community as reported, some thought it was more certain and others thought it was less certain. That should be resolved. The president should have, on day one, said, 'I want you to come before me in the Situation Room and lay out the differences and discretion.' Who is saying what? Let's get to the bottom of this."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Intercepted bank transfers show Russia poured money into Taliban-linked accounts after bounties revealed

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

American officials intercepted data that supported their conclusion that Russia had secretly offered bounties to Taliban forces for killing U.S. and coalition forces.

Three officials familiar with the intelligence told the New York Times that intercepted electronic data showed large financial transfers from a bank account controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency to an account linked to the Taliban.

That evidence supported claims about the bounty program described by detainees during interrogations, and undercut White House denials that the intelligence was too thinly sourced to present to President Donald Trump in his daily briefing.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image