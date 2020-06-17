Republicans scramble to denounce GOP candidate who said black people should be ‘proud’ of Confederate statues

Republican congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is running for a deep-red House seat in northwestern Georgia, is being condemned by her own party’s leadership after Politico unearthed videos of her making bigoted comments about black people and Muslims.

The videos show that Greene, who is also a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory, regularly said that black Americans should realize that racism hasn’t existed in America ever since the end of slavery during the American Civil War.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Guess what? Slavery is over,” she says in one video. “Black people have equal rights.”

Greene also claimed that minorities have higher numbers of people who are unemployed because more of them make “bad choices” and are “lazy.”

“I know a ton of white people that are as lazy and sorry and probably worse than black people,” she said. “And that has everything to do with their bad choices and their personal responsibility. That is not a skin-color issue.”

And in another video, Greene said that black people should feel “proud” to look at Confederate monuments because it should remind them of how far they’ve come since the days where they were treated as property.

House Republicans have rushed to denounce Greene.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These comments are appalling, and Leader McCarthy has no tolerance for them,” a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said.

“The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting and don’t reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great,” said Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).