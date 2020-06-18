Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani attempts to clarify his false claim about cops who kill Black Americans via text

Published

3 hours ago

on

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Fox News host Ed Henry — inaccurately — on Wednesday that more Black people kill police officers in America than police officers kill Black people.

Giuliani made the false claim in response to Henry’s questions about the progressive “defund the police” movement.

“That’s a terrible, terrible overreaction to what’s been created as almost a hysterical reaction to a single incident,” Giuliani claimed. “And not just a single incident — some instances of police wrongdoing where they actually are unjustified in the use of force.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the president pointed out, and as we all know logically, 99% — if not more — of police contact with the public is appropriate,” said President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, who advises municipalities in developing countries on how to set up emergency management systems, an operation which many legal experts view as a vehicle for corruption.

“Either no use of force — or in many cases, the use of force saved their lives,” Giuliani elaborated.

“After all, more police officers are shot and killed by blacks than police officers shoot and kill African-Americans,” Giuliani preceded to falsely claim Wednesday to Fox News.

Giuliani — who once accidentally texted a password to a Salon reporter — on Wednesday went on to espouse more stats to Henry that were irrelevant to his overall claim.

“The unarmed shooters, which are the ones that are troublesome — there are only nine of them against blacks, 20 against whites in 2019,” Giuliani told Fox News. “So that will give you a sense. Meanwhile, there were 9,000 murders of blacks, 7,500 of which were black-on-black.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Mediaite analysis found that Giuliani’s claim was quite far from accurate.

In 2018, 229 black people were killed by cops and 23 police officers were killed on duty, in which the offender was recorded as a black person. In 2017, 224 black people were killed by law enforcement and 16 officers were killed on duty, in which the offender was recorded as a black person.

Between 2015 and 2019, 86 cops were fatally shot in incidents involving a black offender. In that same span, 1,195 black people have been killed by law enforcement.

Reached for comment, Giuliani clarified his remarks, writing in a text message which Salon has left unedited:

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I thought I said, and meant to say, was that police kill more Whites than Blacks even though Blavks commit considerably more violent crimes. Last year police killed 9 unarmed blacks and 20 unarmed whites; even though Blacks were both the perpetrators of violent crime and the victims of violent crime at a rate of 53%”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika shame Bolton and other Trump advisers for covering up ‘overtly bad’ behavior

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped John Bolton and other senior Trump administration officials who revealed "overtly bad" behavior -- but only after leaving the White House.

The former national security adviser refused to testify during President Donald Trump's impeachment, but he published a new book revealing ignorance, incompetence and unconstitutional actions by the president -- and the "Morning Joe" co-hosts were appalled.

"Bolton details how the president's closest advisers had an unfavorable opinion about his abilities, such as chief of staff John Kelly, who asked what if we have a real crisis like 9/11 with the way he makes decisions?" Brzezinski said. "This book illustrates potentially how bad, how overtly bad things were inside the White House."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Who’s really looting America?

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

As hundreds of thousands take to the streets to protest ruthless police killings of Black Americans and centuries of systemic racism, Donald Trump and his enablers have been quick to cast the protesters as violent “looters” – and distract from the real looters of America.

So far, over 10,000 Americans have been arrested during the wave of protests. Yet a decade ago, after Wall Street bankers looted America through predatory lending and securities fraud – often preying upon people of color and causing American households to lose roughly $19 trillion in total wealth – not a single top Wall Street executive went to prison. Instead, they received billions in taxpayer bailouts, and executives took home massive bonuses.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Black man killed in shootout with California deputies days after half brother found hanged from tree

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

The half brother of a Black man found hanging from a tree last week in Southern California has been shot to death by sheriff's deputies.

Terron Boone, whose half brother Robert Fuller was found hanged in Palmdale, was fatally shot Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies during a shootout Wednesday afternoon in Kern County, reported the Los Angeles Times.

An attorney for the Fuller family confirmed that Boone was the man killed by deputies during the shootout about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rosamond, which is about 20 miles north of Palmdale.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image