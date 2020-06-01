Russian state media encouraging Trump to let protests go on to ‘terrorize’ white people into voting for him: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast’s Russia expert Julia Davis, the violence and turmoil on the streets of the U.S. is “bringing considerable joy to Vladimir Putin’s Russia,” that the state media hopes it goes on for an extended period of time — believing it will help Donald Trump’s re-election chances.
Noting that Evgeny Popov, host of Russia’s version of “60 Minutes” deplored what is going on in America, stating, “Russia doesn’t have such levels of poverty as the United States. Russia doesn’t have any cities the police cannot enter. Not one. I can name at least ten such cities in America. Ten no-go cities for the police, which they can enter only in APC’s (Armored Personnel Carriers) and fully armed,” Davis stated that the press is taking Trump’s side over the protesters.
Specifically, commentators believe the street fights and extensive damage to property will ultimately benefit the president.
“It would be better for Trump to wait it out—just not too long—to terrorize a significant part of the society; 83 percent of the Minnesotans are white, a great majority,” political scientist Vladimir Kornilov explained. “That’s why he should wait it out, to create fear and terror. And then he can ride in on a white horse as someone who will restore order. That will be very important for him right now, especially in light of the economic difficulties.”
Kremlin adviser Sergei Markov agreed, stating: ““This is to Trump’s benefit.”
“While Trump has tried repeatedly to cozy up to Putin, what we’re seeing in America now is what the Kremlin has wanted for a long time,” The Beats’s Davis explained. “Back in 2018, appearing on Russia’s state TV show The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev, deputy dean of world politics at Moscow’s State University, Andrey Sidorov, complained: ‘Unfortunately, Trump didn’t reach the level of Abraham Lincoln and didn’t drive the U.S. to civil war. That’s sad. Hopefully, he’ll become Herbert Hoover and at least drive them into a Great Depression.'”
“In 2020, the Kremlin’s wish list is on the verge of being fulfilled, as the perfect storm of the coronavirus pandemic, economic turmoil and civil unrest has been unleashed upon the United States,” she added.
You can read more here (subscription required).
