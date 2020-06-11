Quantcast
Connect with us

San Jose cops rupture testicle of their own bias trainer in violent response to protests

Published

2 hours ago

on

California police maimed one of their own trainers as he tried to intervene in an outbreak of violence during nationwide protests against police brutality.

Derrick Sanderlin has for years trained San Jose police recruits how to avoid implicit bias against racial minorities, but the 27-year-old was shot in the groin by a rubber bullet fired by one of the department’s officers — causing his testicle to rupture, reported KGO-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The doctor said there was a possibility I could be sterile due to the ruptured testicle,” Sanderlin said. “He said they saved everything, but won’t know for sure until we try to have kids. I was terrified out of my mind. Maybe a week before the protests, my wife and I were talking about how maybe in a year, we’ll have saved up enough to think about having kids.”

The 27-year-old Sanderlin, a community activist and head of the faith-based People Acting in Community Together, stopped a demonstrator May 29 from smashing the window of a car with his skateboard, allowing the driver to get away as protesters shut down Highway 101.

The driver had a “Blue Lives Matter” license plate frame, which he later admitted to displaying to get out of speeding tickets and not in support of police.

Sanderlin then headed over to City Hall, where he saw officers shooting rubber bullets at protesters — and he again intervened.

“I really just couldn’t watch it anymore,” Sanderlin said, “and just kind of made like a parallel walkover, put my hands up, and just stood in the line of the fire and asked them to please not do this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Video shows Sanderlin standing about 10 to 15 feet away from police with his hands raised, but officers shot him anyway with less-lethal bullets.

“I stepped into the line of fire, and a couple of cops said, ‘Move,’” Sanderlin recalled. “I said, with my hands up, ‘I can’t do that, please don’t do this.’ Another cop came up behind them, pointed directly at me, and said, ‘Move.’”

“He fired off a rubber bullet, and I realized he wasn’t aiming for my chest,” he added. “I was hit directly in the groin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanderlin’s attorney Sarah Marinho said her client had done nothing to warrant the use of force, and she believes the officer violated regulations against firing rubber bullets at a person’s head or groin.

“He’s so close, it’s hard to believe they weren’t aiming for his groin,” Marinho said. “At no distance is it safe to aim for the groin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia said he had spoken to Sanderlin, whom he praised as a “real leader,” but defended the use of force.

However, protesters and civil rights groups say police instigated the violence, pointing to Sanderlin’s wounding and video of Officer Jared Yuen taunting demonstrators before shooting rubber bullets at a man who had previously helped police during the unrest.

Police are reviewing the department’s use of force and investigating individual events, officials said, and Mayor Sam Liccardo proposed a ban on rubber bullets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanderlin felt let down by the police department and its leadership.

“It just flew in the face of everything we had talked about with the police chief, and what we tried as community members to instill in the new officers that have come in,” he said. “That really makes me sad.”

“The community was not prepared for war,” Sanderlin added. “They were prepared for their voices to be heard.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘I can’t breathe’: Gym trainer under fire for ‘very insensitive’ workout routine

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

A Wisconsin gym trainer has been put on leave after putting up a workout regime that many viewed as racist, TMZ reports.

The trainer at Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa posted the workout titled, "I can't breathe" on a white board, prompting gym members to slam the sign as wrong, if not racist. Ultimately, the gym's corporate office was forced to speak out on the matter.

"Very insensitive," one member said. "There are so many other productive ways to support the Black Lives Matter cause, and so many better ways to honor George Floyd. Doing burpees and rows is not a way to help."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News host: Kids will not ‘love the country’ unless forts keep Confederate names

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Fox News host Pete Hegseth suggested on Thursday that a move to rename Confederate military bases would teach children not to "love America."

While appearing on Stuart Varney's Fox Business program, Hegseth was asked about a New York Times report that the cartoon Paw Patrol could be cancelled over it's depiction of "good cops."

Varney argued that the so-called "cancel culture" is a threat to free speech.

"It's worse than that," Hegseth opined. "This is the logical extent of the left. Unfortunately, I wrote a whole book about it called 'American Crusade' and it's happening faster than anyone thought."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Stacey Abrams schools Meghan McCain on Georgia’s election problems

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams experienced a moment of deja vu after the Georgia election Tuesday. Speaking to "The View," she explained that the problems that her state experienced during Tuesday's election had nothing to do with Republican counties or Democratic counties, but outright corruption at the state level.

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain said, incorrectly, that the vast majority of counties that experienced problems were run by Democratic leaders. She said that problems like consolidating polling locations and a reduced number of poll workers was also due to the coronavirus, not political motivation.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image