‘Scares me to death’: Georgia GOP fears Dems could use anger about hours-long voting lines to bury them

Scenes of voters waiting in line for two hours to cast their ballots in Georgia made national headlines this week, and now some Republicans in the Peach State fear it could come back to haunt them in the fall.

One Georgia GOP strategist tells The Washington Examiner that they fear Democrats in the state will use anger over the long voting lines as a campaign issue to fire up their base and sink the GOP in November.

“It scares me to death,” the source said. “I’ve gotten very little sleep… They’re going to fire up an already fired-up base, and that concerns me for November.”

An Atlanta-based GOP operative, meanwhile, said that the long lines give “Democrats a rallying cry by painting GOP elected officials as backwoods racists to large swaths of independent-minded suburban voters.”

However, some GOP operatives tell the Examiner that it’s still better for the party if “hurdles” remain up in Dem-heavy districts.

“Republicans concede voting rights could deliver extra votes for Democrats and help Biden overcome a lack of enthusiasm,” the publication writes. “But some GOP insiders said hurdles to voting in urban Democratic municipalities, if they exist, might just as easily benefit Republicans.”