US ‘outraged’ as Russia convicts American of spying
The United States expressed outrage Monday over a Russian court’s conviction of American Paul Whelan on espionage charges, saying he was deprived of a fair trial.
Whelan, a former Marine arrested in December 2018, was sentenced Monday to 16 years of hard labor after being found guilty of receiving classified information.
“The United States is outraged by the decision of a Russian court today to convict US citizen Paul Whelan after a secret trial, with secret evidence, and without appropriate allowances for defense witnesses,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
“We demand Paul Whelan’s immediate release,” he said.
Just days earlier, Pompeo had publicly called on Russia to release Whelan, who contends that he was on holiday in Russia when he was given a USB drive thinking it contained family photographs.
“The treatment of Paul Whelan at the hands of Russian authorities has been appalling,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo said Russian authorities “put his life at risk by ignoring his long-standing medical condition.”
Whelan’s conviction is another impediment in relations between the two powers, which are at odds over Ukraine, Syria, Libya, arms control and a host of other issues.
President Donald Trump nonetheless recently said he hoped to invite his counterpart Vladimir Putin to the United States, welcoming him back into the elite club of the Group of Seven major industrial democracies, thereby ending Russia’s suspension over its annexation of Crimea after seizing it from Ukraine.
Conservatives enraged after ‘traitor’ Neil Gorsuch writes landmark pro-LGBT ruling
Many conservatives were in a state of shock on Monday morning when they learned that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch had authored a majority opinion stating that it is illegal for businesses to fire people for being gay or transgender.
Even though Gorsuch has been a reliable conservative on the Supreme Court throughout most of his tenure, he nonetheless joined with Chief Justice John Roberts and liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elana Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Stephen Breyer to rule that existing Civil Rights laws protect LGBT Americans from discrimination.
Many social conservatives immediately accused Gorsuch of rank betrayal -- check out some reactions below.
Republicans worried Ron Johnson’s investigation of Obama officials will blow up in their faces: report
According to a report from Politico, not all Republicans are on-board with an investigation by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) into the actions of former officials who served President Barack Obama's administration, fearing it could blow up in their faces during a tough election year.
Johnson, in his capacity as the senior Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is set to open an inquiry into officials in the previous administration who were involved in the federal government's investigation into Russian ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in a move that, reportedly, will please Donald Trump.
Secrecy shrouds deadly WWII sinking of ship off France
Eighty years ago on Wednesday, thousands of people met a watery Atlantic grave when Nazi planes sank a cruise ship requisitioned by the British government to evacuate troops from France after the invasion by German troops.
In one of the single deadliest events of World War II, the sinking of the Lancastria saw seaside communities in France's western Loire-Atlantique region scramble to rescue survivors, tend the wounded and bury the dead.
Bodies washed up on their beaches for weeks on end.
"I remember, when he found the bodies, there was an old man who said: 'This one was still warm'," recounts Michel Adrien, a resident of Ile de Noirmoutier, who was six at the time of the tragedy on June 17, 1940.