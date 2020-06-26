Senate Republicans revive investigation of Hunter Biden: report

According to a report from POLITICO, a Senate committee is targeting former Obama administration officials once again in an investigation targeting Joe Biden’s son, demanding transcribed interviews and documents.

“The renewed scrutiny from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee comes amid intensifying efforts by President Donald Trump to target Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, over what the president and his allies portray as a corruption scandal that disqualifies the former vice president,” POLITICO reports.

