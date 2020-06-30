Senior Trump adviser posts meme calling Somali-American congresswoman a ‘terrorist’: report

On Tuesday, Katrina Pierson, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump’s campaign, shared a meme on Instagram calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) a “terrorist.”

Omar, who was elected in 2018 and became part of the “Squad,” came to America as a refugee from Somalia and is one of the first Muslim women ever to serve in Congress. She has been a frequent target of Republican anger and fear.

The post was apparently deleted, but a screengrab was captured by ABC News reporter Will Steakin.

Senior Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson posted a meme on Instagram calling Rep @IlhanMN a “terrorist” Omar is the first Somali refugee elected to Congress pic.twitter.com/Ia0rOyPN8O — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 30, 2020

Pierson previously served as the national spokeswoman for Trump’s 2016 campaign.