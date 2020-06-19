Quantcast
Shutdown orders may be over for restaurants — but that hasn’t stopped ‘Karen’ from complaining

Published

3 hours ago

on

The “Karens” are back. And they’re even fussier than ever.

A server named Magi, who works as a waiter at an American Chinese restaurant in Boca Raton, Florida, told Slate that entitled, easily angered customers seem to have been saving up their complaints during coronavirus lockdowns — and are airing their grievances now that businesses are reopening.

“I feel like the fussy customers are worse than they normally were, as if they were saving these thoughts while they were in quarantine and now they’re letting it all out,” Magi said. “But I will say that there are people who are so understanding and kind and compassionate. The good ones. We’ve got gloves on, we’ve got masks on, we’ve got long-sleeve shirts on, and we’re running around like maniacs, sweating, trying to accommodate everybody. Any normal, sane human being sees that and says, ‘Thank you for doing this.'”

But not the “Karens.”

“There was this one Karen who went out to eat with her two friends and she immediately wanted the manager,” Magi said. “But she made a point to say, ‘Not until after we’re done eating.’ It was just crazy to me cause she was like, ‘You guys reuse this [silverware]. This is so unsanitary. I need to speak to the manager.’ She was mad about the chopsticks, which are made of hard plastic. She wanted the plastic forks and spoons and knives, and she made a whole big thing about it, which, again, isn’t a big deal. But she’s eating off the plates, drinking out of the glasses, sitting in the booth where multiple people have sat all night.”

“To me, the logic is kind of ridiculous,” he added. “You can always tell when someone comes in thinking, ‘I am going to get something free from you.'”

The dining room is seated at only 50 percent capacity, and employees are constantly wiping down surfaces, washing their hands and sharing tips to help one another out — but Magi said that same spirit of community has been lost sometime since the start of the pandemic.

“The thing that gets me is that everybody was so grateful when we were doing takeout and we were essential employees working in a pandemic,” he said. “Those same people, the Karens, are the ones giving us a hard time now that we’re open for dining again.”

Trump supporters waving ‘Thin Blue Line’ flags protest Juneteenth ceremony in Boston

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

On Friday, people gathered in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston to mark Juneteenth with calls for racial equality and justice.

According to multiple local news reporters, a small group of counterprotesters, waving "Thin Blue Line" and Trump flags, gathered in response, leading to arguments between the two.

As the counterprotesters demonstrated, the Juneteenth supporters reportedly chanted "Black Lives Matter!" to drown them out.

Several counter protestors now here at a Juneteenth celebration in Dorchester. Some with Trump flags and signs that say Back The Blue. Many people at the rally seem to be ignoring the small crowd behind the fence.They continue to give speeches & call for racial equality @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SX07LWzoDq

Continue Reading

‘I feel like I’m living in a zombie apocalypse right before society crashes’: Oklahoma attorney

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Oklahoma is having its largest coronavirus spikes since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, yet the Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided that the state will enter Phase 3 reopening, deaths be damned. In the middle of the crisis, President Donald Trump will bring together nearly 20,000 people from all over the region to an enclosed space to celebrate him.

In an MSNBC panel discussion, attorney Paul Demuro, who filed a suit to mandate there be healthcare precautions at the Trump rally, told Nicolle Wallace, "I feel like I'm living in a zombie apocalypse right before society collapses."

Continue Reading
 

Vegas mayor deletes ‘national martini day’ message sent on Juneteenth — that wasn’t even a real martini

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

The City of Las Vegas on Friday deleted a "National Martini Day" message sent from the mayor on Juneteenth.

Longtime Nevada political reporter Jon Ralson, the editor of The Nevada Independent, noted the tweet had been deleted.

The city of Las Vegas just deleted the tweet it put out for the Mayors Goodman on Juneteenth celebrating National Martini Day with a video produced by the city of them mixing a drink that, by the way, is not really a martini.

But....always screenshot. pic.twitter.com/Md8fTdhuzN

Continue Reading
 
 
