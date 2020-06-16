‘Snowflake’ Donald Trump mocked for being so scared of John Bolton’s book he made the DOJ sue

President Donald Trump may be headed for another foolish lawsuit that embarrasses him. According to the Justice Department, John Bolton is being sued for moving forward with his book when the administration says it hasn’t been cleared by the classification review staff.

According to the lawsuit, however, it says “on or around April 27,” Ellen Knight, the official tasked with reviewing Bolton’s book, finished her review process. According to her, the book draft “did not contain classified information.”

Trump claimed Monday, “any conversation with me is classified,” which is not factually accurate, but may have tipped the president’s hat that he has overclassified information in an effort to hide it.

The lawsuit does not include Bolton’s publisher, it only includes Bolton, because Bolton is the one who signed the non-disclosure agreement about classified information. Republican lawyer and Trump foe George Conway explained “the First Amendment rule against no prior restraint applies with full force to the publisher.”

Worth noting that John Bolton is the only defendant named in this lawsuit, not his publisher. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 16, 2020

Trump was recently outed after threatening a lawsuit against CNN about a poll showing him 14 points down from former Vice President Joe Biden. While the poll likely would have garnered the typical amount of attention that polls do, Trump’s threat of the lawsuit raised the profile of his bad poll numbers even more and continued the story for more than the typical 24-hour news cycle.

Drawing more attention to Bolton’s book will likely only hurt Trump as the DOJ suit scores the former national security adviser free media before publication on June 23.

It was a point that Twitter couldn’t help but mock the president for. See the tweets below:

Haha. @realDonaldTrump is such a snowflake that he is suing John Bolton for the stuff he wrote in his memoir. https://t.co/lRm6ti6wvm — Dierks (@RDierks) June 16, 2020

Oh, hey…@AmbJohnBolton…don't say I didn't warn you: U.S. Files Breach-of-Contract Suit Against Ex-National Security Adviser John Boltonhttps://t.co/QS6XPiIrTn https://t.co/qDtf3lBw81 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 16, 2020

Somehow I don’t believe Bolton is scared. — Ellen Darby (@ellendarbyart) June 16, 2020

1. fuck John Bolton

2. This is what censorship actually looks like, everybody, take notes. https://t.co/Xox8DbCENr — Red Durkin (@RedIsDead) June 16, 2020

John Bolton aside the idea of enforcing a non-disclosure agreement against a former public officeholder is appalling. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 16, 2020

Trump: Bolton's book is all lies. Also Trump: Everything in Bolton's book is classified. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 16, 2020

Yes – Bolton's book has already been printed and shipped to distributors – and ABC has already taped an interview with him about it. I expect reporters will obtain copies of the book in the next day or two. https://t.co/lDY5hIUS3J — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 16, 2020

Trump’s wet dream with the Bolton book. Same for All who wasted eye strength reading his fantasized self promoting pompous Art of the Deal. pic.twitter.com/isw4p8bIQA — Bizzyhack1 (@bizzyhack1) June 16, 2020

It’s gotta have something to do with Bolton book https://t.co/IiIHhpGnqu pic.twitter.com/p66O1QYi5t — Ginnie Henderson (@60_over_dead) June 16, 2020

I would guess that the point is that they know there’s no national security issues with the current form of the book, so threatening an injunction against the publisher does them no good. They are using the contract argument to tie Bolton up endlessly — DForch (@d_forch) June 16, 2020

They've had the book since December and have already held it up. I find it ridiculous that they haven't been able to define what is classified and what isn't. Only suing Bolton and not the publisher. Just another delay tactic — misty21 🔜 (@misty21) June 16, 2020

He does that with all the books he doesn’t like. https://t.co/iK8YOssftD — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 16, 2020

The government almost certainly can seize the profits. And it would be quite the turn of events if everyone can buy Bolton's book knowing every dollar was going to the US treasury. https://t.co/7Oc9SmsY8k — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) June 16, 2020

Your tax dollars at work. https://t.co/g8axQY0R0r — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 16, 2020

Do not feel sorry for John Bolton. He gladly joined an administration and supported a guy who routinely sues people, including for NDA violations. Shoe on the other foot now … and we're supposed to care? — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) June 16, 2020

Time for a caged, death to the loser between Bolton and Barr. If Bolton wants to screw the Moron, her should release the book before the DOJ is ready to ask for an injunction — Jedi Mind Tricker – Never Trumper; Rebel Scum (@Morecoldbeer) June 16, 2020

Part of me thinks this is the White House helping Bolton boost sales for keeping his mouth shut during impeachment. Otherwise, who the fuck is gonna buy this book? To the left, he chose profit over country. Also, he's disloyal as hell, so why would Trump supporters buy it? — Will (@Sand2Stone) June 16, 2020

@POTUS Is the real reason that Bolton’s book upsets you is because he didn’t offer you a cut in the profits? Your opposition helps sales. — Saturn (@SSTurnbull) June 16, 2020