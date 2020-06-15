Quantcast
Connect with us

South Carolina school worker swiftly fired over ‘go back to Africa’ rant about Black Lives Matters

Published

2 hours ago

on

A school district employee was fired after posting racist remarks on her Facebook page.

The employee, Kim Brown, was placed on administrative leave Sunday night after Charleston County School District officials learned of the post complaining about the Black Lives Matter movement, reported WCIV-TV.

“Well I personally think if they don’t like it here in America, give them a ticket back to Africa and see how they like living there!” Brown posted on the TV station’s website Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown was responding to a report about state Rep. J.A. Moore calling for the removal of a monument to the notorious pro-slavery senator John Calhoun posted on the station’s Facebook page.

“I am so sick of all this BLM!” Brown continued. “Maybe if they were not criminals and breaking the law they wouldn’t have to worry about coming into contact with a cop. If they want peace and equality then they need to learn to live here and live with our history.”

Erica Taylor, the district’s chief of staff, said Monday morning that Brown had been fired from her job as an interventionist at Ladson Elementary.

“We are extremely disappointed with the former employee’s offensive and unacceptable message, and we think that our swift action this morning conveys our commitment to the District’s values and principles,” Taylor said. “CCSD does not condone these types of offensive messages and apologizes for any harm caused by this individual’s actions.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Val Demings dunks on Gov. Ron DeSantis for trying to hide the true numbers of COVID-19 cases in Florida

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), a contender for Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate, criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis during the Monday episode of "The View" for trying to avoid coverage of the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Co-host Sunny Hostin noted that the state has come under fire for the accuracy and transparency of the numbers when a scientist who created the coronavirus reporting dashboard was fired for refusing to make changes to the data to support reopening. Hostin wondered if Demings, like many others, are concerned about the truthfulness of the Florida numbers.

"The surgeon general here in Florida declared a public health emergency on March 1, yet it wasn't until April 3 that the governor issued a state-at-home order," Demings said of DeSantis. "We have had some issues with our response to COVID-19. We know the story about the analyst who was fired, she says because she was being honest about what she was reporting. We certainly see the numbers in Florida, and while they are better than originally predicted, I believe a lot of that is because individuals took responsibility on their own to shelter in place and practice the CDC guidelines."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservatives enraged after ‘traitor’ Neil Gorsuch writes landmark pro-LGBT ruling

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

Many conservatives were in a state of shock on Monday morning when they learned that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch had authored a majority opinion stating that it is illegal for businesses to fire people for being gay or transgender.

Even though Gorsuch has been a reliable conservative on the Supreme Court throughout most of his tenure, he nonetheless joined with Chief Justice John Roberts and liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elana Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Stephen Breyer to rule that existing Civil Rights laws protect LGBT Americans from discrimination.

Many social conservatives immediately accused Gorsuch of rank betrayal -- check out some reactions below.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republicans worried Ron Johnson’s investigation of Obama officials will blow up in their faces: report

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 15, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, not all Republicans are on-board with an investigation by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) into the actions of former officials who served President Barack Obama's administration, fearing it could blow up in their faces during a tough election year.

Johnson, in his capacity as the senior Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is set to open an inquiry into officials in the previous administration who were involved in the federal government's investigation into Russian ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in a move that, reportedly, will please Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image