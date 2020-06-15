South Carolina school worker swiftly fired over ‘go back to Africa’ rant about Black Lives Matters

A school district employee was fired after posting racist remarks on her Facebook page.
The employee, Kim Brown, was placed on administrative leave Sunday night after Charleston County School District officials learned of the post complaining about the Black Lives Matter movement, reported WCIV-TV.
“Well I personally think if they don’t like it here in America, give them a ticket back to Africa and see how they like living there!” Brown posted on the TV station’s website Friday afternoon.
Brown was responding to a report about state Rep. J.A. Moore calling for the removal of a monument to the notorious pro-slavery senator John Calhoun posted on the station’s Facebook page.
“I am so sick of all this BLM!” Brown continued. “Maybe if they were not criminals and breaking the law they wouldn’t have to worry about coming into contact with a cop. If they want peace and equality then they need to learn to live here and live with our history.”
Erica Taylor, the district’s chief of staff, said Monday morning that Brown had been fired from her job as an interventionist at Ladson Elementary.
“We are extremely disappointed with the former employee’s offensive and unacceptable message, and we think that our swift action this morning conveys our commitment to the District’s values and principles,” Taylor said. “CCSD does not condone these types of offensive messages and apologizes for any harm caused by this individual’s actions.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.