Spider-Man scales Manhattan Bridge — as NYPD corner protesters on the structure: report
Protesters on the Manhattan Bridge in New York City were greeted by a fascinating sight as a person wearing a Spiderman costume climbed the structure.
Tense situation in Manhattan – we’re at the Manhattan bridge where it crosses into Brooklyn. Police are blocking protesters from crossing into Manhattan. Protesters are chanting: let us through. Curfew went into effect at 8pmET https://t.co/PMDkll0RG0
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 3, 2020
Here are other scenes of the bridge:
A huge development at the Manhattan Bridge protest right now pic.twitter.com/rCH0GLDgEe
— Anya Volz (@AnyaVolz) June 3, 2020
The vibe here is overall very fun despite the impending doom pic.twitter.com/nJhOIJpPs2
— Anya Volz (@AnyaVolz) June 3, 2020
Protesters in New York have completely ignored the curfew and there is now a standoff with the NYPD on the Manhattan Bridge. #BlackLivesMattter
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 3, 2020
Thousands trapped on Manhattan Bridge in NYC! #nycprotests pic.twitter.com/qHvzvF0YUU
— Julien (@JulienNYC) June 3, 2020
the nypd has protestors trapped and blockaded in on the manhattan bridge and the cops aren’t letting them pass either into manhattan or bk pic.twitter.com/4TIHMkrGws
— amber (@soleilalaplage) June 3, 2020