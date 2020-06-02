Spider-Man scales Manhattan Bridge — as NYPD corner protesters on the structure: report

Protesters on the Manhattan Bridge in New York City were greeted by a fascinating sight as a person wearing a Spiderman costume climbed the structure.

Tense situation in Manhattan – we’re at the Manhattan bridge where it crosses into Brooklyn. Police are blocking protesters from crossing into Manhattan. Protesters are chanting: let us through. Curfew went into effect at 8pmET https://t.co/PMDkll0RG0 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 3, 2020

Here are other scenes of the bridge:

A huge development at the Manhattan Bridge protest right now pic.twitter.com/rCH0GLDgEe — Anya Volz (@AnyaVolz) June 3, 2020

The vibe here is overall very fun despite the impending doom pic.twitter.com/nJhOIJpPs2 — Anya Volz (@AnyaVolz) June 3, 2020

Protesters in New York have completely ignored the curfew and there is now a standoff with the NYPD on the Manhattan Bridge. #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/kYXzMaKXrh — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 3, 2020

the nypd has protestors trapped and blockaded in on the manhattan bridge and the cops aren’t letting them pass either into manhattan or bk pic.twitter.com/4TIHMkrGws — amber (@soleilalaplage) June 3, 2020