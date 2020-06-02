Quantcast
‘Spoken like a true dictator’: Trump ripped for congratulating himself for brutal suppression of DC protest

Published

4 mins ago

on

- Commentary

President Donald Trump congratulated himself after protests remained relatively calm in Minneapolis — and he was quickly met with scorn and derision.

The president berated governors Monday and threatened to send in the U.S. military to crack down on nationwide protests of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops brutally dispersed peaceful protesters outside a Washington, D.C., so Trump could stage a photo opportunity.

“D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force,” Trump tweeted. “Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!).”

Other social media users blasted the president.

