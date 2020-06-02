‘Spoken like a true dictator’: Trump ripped for congratulating himself for brutal suppression of DC protest

President Donald Trump congratulated himself after protests remained relatively calm in Minneapolis — and he was quickly met with scorn and derision.

The president berated governors Monday and threatened to send in the U.S. military to crack down on nationwide protests of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops brutally dispersed peaceful protesters outside a Washington, D.C., so Trump could stage a photo opportunity.

“D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force,” Trump tweeted. “Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!).”

D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

Other social media users blasted the president.

DC had a big problem last night. An attack on peaceful protesters to create a ridiculous photo-op. DC's big problem is you and your racist and facist beliefs. Our country has nothing to thank you for. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) June 2, 2020

trump has resorted to thanking himself in his own tweet that is how pathetic he is feeling today — darth™ (@darth) June 2, 2020

I prefer a president who doesn’t believe he is a DICTATOR This is a country of Freedom and Liberty, not “Domination” Move to Russia 🇷🇺 — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) June 2, 2020

the whole world watched you send military police to brutalize a peaceful civilian protest. the lowest moment of a presidency that's been nothing but one low moment after another — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 2, 2020

I prefer Presidents who don't tear gas their way to go hold up a Bible infront of a church. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) June 2, 2020

Adolf Hitler said that the best way to control people is to "take a little of their freedom at a time." Donald J Trump started that yesterday! — Just Vent (@JustVent6) June 2, 2020

Spoken like a true dictator. America stands for freedom of assembly and peaceful demonstration, not domination by the government against its citizens. That’s North Korea. We all saw you tear gas nonviolent protestors 30 minutes before curfew last night. You’re a thug. — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) June 2, 2020

The most heavily protected man in the world on a closed street with a buffer zone, surrounded by: local Police

State Police

US Park Police

Secret Service

FBI

US Marshalls

US military. “A brave leader”. LOL. — John (@DotDotDot_John) June 2, 2020

Dominating peaceful protestors for an upside down bible photo op feels like a great job done by none. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 2, 2020

