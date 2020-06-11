Quantcast
Connect with us

Stacey Abrams schools Meghan McCain on Georgia’s election problems

Published

39 mins ago

on

Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams experienced a moment of deja vu after the Georgia election Tuesday. Speaking to “The View,” she explained that the problems that her state experienced during Tuesday’s election had nothing to do with Republican counties or Democratic counties, but outright corruption at the state level.

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain said, incorrectly, that the vast majority of counties that experienced problems were run by Democratic leaders. She said that problems like consolidating polling locations and a reduced number of poll workers was also due to the coronavirus, not political motivation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to de-couple a couple of things,” Abrams began. “No. 1, in the state of Georgia, the secretary of state is the election superintendent. It is in the Constitution it is his responsibility to direct, train and oversee the conduct of our elections. We allow counties to do the direct implementation, but it’s the responsibility of the secretary of state, and if there are problems, the secretary of state’s office should have the resources and responsibility to hold them accountable.”

Secondly, she explained that the secretary of state is pushing out a “false narrative” that it was only happening as a result of Democratic leadership.

“Our two most populous counties, Fulton and Gwinnett — Fulton is run by Democrats and Gwinnett is run by Republicans and in both counties, we had to get judicial orders to extend the times to vote,” Abrams continued. “But, let’s also be clear about where the speaker of the House lives. The area he represents. We had Republican counties that also had challenges because the machines weren’t operable.”

She went on to explain that it was every part of the state that experienced issues, it wasn’t isolated to specific parties.

“The reality is your access to democracy shouldn’t depend on your county of residence,” she said. “We know this is also a challenge faced in South Carolina and in Nevada, but Georgia’s collapse and disaster was so large that it has overshadowed everyone. But fundamentally we deserve to have elections that work for everyone. And yes, I believe that we saw a combination of malfeasance which is a continuance of the voter suppression we saw that Brad Raffensperger inherited from Brian Kemp, but it’s also incompetence. And if we don’t solve both of those problems, we’re going to have a national breakdown of our election come November.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the interview below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

NYPD cop whines that George Floyd protesters forced him into ‘horrible’ decision to kneel in solidarity

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

A New York City police officer whined that protesters forced him to abandon "every principle and value I stand for" and kneel with them in solidarity.

Lt. Robert Cattani, of the Midtown South Precinct, begged fellow officers for forgiveness in a June 3 email after a photo went viral showing him kneeling with demonstrators against police brutality, and he claimed he felt pressured into joining their protest, reported the New York Post.

“The conditions prior to the decision to take a knee were very difficult as we were put center stage with the entire crowd chanting,” Cattani wrote. “I know I made the wrong decision. We didn’t know how the protesters would have reacted if we didn’t and were attempting to reduce any extra violence.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I can’t breathe’: Gym trainer under fire for ‘very insensitive’ workout routine

Published

30 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

A Wisconsin gym trainer has been put on leave after putting up a workout regime that many viewed as racist, TMZ reports.

The trainer at Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa posted the workout titled, "I can't breathe" on a white board, prompting gym members to slam the sign as wrong, if not racist. Ultimately, the gym's corporate office was forced to speak out on the matter.

"Very insensitive," one member said. "There are so many other productive ways to support the Black Lives Matter cause, and so many better ways to honor George Floyd. Doing burpees and rows is not a way to help."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News host: Kids will not ‘love the country’ unless forts keep Confederate names

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 11, 2020

By

Fox News host Pete Hegseth suggested on Thursday that a move to rename Confederate military bases would teach children not to "love America."

While appearing on Stuart Varney's Fox Business program, Hegseth was asked about a New York Times report that the cartoon Paw Patrol could be cancelled over it's depiction of "good cops."

Varney argued that the so-called "cancel culture" is a threat to free speech.

"It's worse than that," Hegseth opined. "This is the logical extent of the left. Unfortunately, I wrote a whole book about it called 'American Crusade' and it's happening faster than anyone thought."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image