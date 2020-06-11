Stacey Abrams schools Meghan McCain on Georgia’s election problems

Former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams experienced a moment of deja vu after the Georgia election Tuesday. Speaking to “The View,” she explained that the problems that her state experienced during Tuesday’s election had nothing to do with Republican counties or Democratic counties, but outright corruption at the state level.

Conservative co-host Meghan McCain said, incorrectly, that the vast majority of counties that experienced problems were run by Democratic leaders. She said that problems like consolidating polling locations and a reduced number of poll workers was also due to the coronavirus, not political motivation.

“I want to de-couple a couple of things,” Abrams began. “No. 1, in the state of Georgia, the secretary of state is the election superintendent. It is in the Constitution it is his responsibility to direct, train and oversee the conduct of our elections. We allow counties to do the direct implementation, but it’s the responsibility of the secretary of state, and if there are problems, the secretary of state’s office should have the resources and responsibility to hold them accountable.”

Secondly, she explained that the secretary of state is pushing out a “false narrative” that it was only happening as a result of Democratic leadership.

“Our two most populous counties, Fulton and Gwinnett — Fulton is run by Democrats and Gwinnett is run by Republicans and in both counties, we had to get judicial orders to extend the times to vote,” Abrams continued. “But, let’s also be clear about where the speaker of the House lives. The area he represents. We had Republican counties that also had challenges because the machines weren’t operable.”

She went on to explain that it was every part of the state that experienced issues, it wasn’t isolated to specific parties.

“The reality is your access to democracy shouldn’t depend on your county of residence,” she said. “We know this is also a challenge faced in South Carolina and in Nevada, but Georgia’s collapse and disaster was so large that it has overshadowed everyone. But fundamentally we deserve to have elections that work for everyone. And yes, I believe that we saw a combination of malfeasance which is a continuance of the voter suppression we saw that Brad Raffensperger inherited from Brian Kemp, but it’s also incompetence. And if we don’t solve both of those problems, we’re going to have a national breakdown of our election come November.”

See the interview below: