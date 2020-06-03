State Dept undersecretary tried to ‘bully’ inspector general into dropping Saudi arms deal investigation: report
On Wednesday, Politico’s Natasha Bertrand reported that during his testimony to Congress, fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick told lawmakers that a senior aide and close friend of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tried to “bully” him into not pursuing the investigation into a controversial Saudi arms deal.
According to the readout from Democratic lawmakers at the hearing, Brian Bulatao, the Under Secretary of State for Management, reportedly “pressured [Linick] to act in ways that [he] felt were inappropriate — including Bulatao telling LInick that the investigation into weapons sales to Saudi Arabia was not a matter for the IG to investigate, and Bulatao telling Linick that he wanted to oversee the independent investigation into allegations of a State OIG draft report leak to the media.”
The Saudi arms deal raised red flags because Pompeo had ordered State Department officials to find a “justification” to approve the deal under an emergency order, which would bypass Congress and shield the deal from oversight.
