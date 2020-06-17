Steve King Effect: GOP panicking over another incumbent who made racist statements and supports QAnon conspiracies
Many Republican strategists breathed a sigh of relief recently when Rep. Steve King of Iowa lost a primary battle to Iowa State Sen. Randy Feenstra, who will be running against a Democrat in the general election. But in Georgia, House Republicans have a major worry: a fear that extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene will defeat neurosurgeon John Cowan in a primary and end up running against Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in her district.
Greene, according to Politico reporters Ally Mutnick and Melanie Zanona, has a long history of making racist, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic remarks. Moreover, the journalists note, Greene has expressed her “belief in a trove of QAnon conspiracy theories.”
“Greene finished first in a primary for a deep red Northwest Georgia seat last week by a nearly two-to-one margin over the second-place candidate,” Mutnick and Zanona explain. “She is entering an August runoff as the heavy favorite to secure the Republican nomination for a district where that is tantamount to winning the general election in November. Her initial victory — which has sparked panic in GOP circles — comes as Republicans are grappling with a national reckoning over racial inequality and police brutality after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last month.”
If Greene won the nomination, Van Ausdal would have a lot to use against her in the general election. For example, Greene has promoted the conspiracy theory that billionaire George Soros collaborated with Nazis.
In a video, Mutnick and Zanona note, Greene asserted, “George Soros says dark forces have been awakened by Trump’s win. I don’t think so. George Soros is the piece of crap that turned in — he’s a Jew — he turned in his own people over to the Nazis.”
Greene has defended the display of Confederate monuments in southern states. And she has described the victories of Muslim members of Congress in 2018, including Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, as part of a conspiracy to establish “Shariah law” in the United States.
“There is an Islamic invasion into our government offices right now,” Greene said of the 2018 election results. “You saw….. so many Muslims elected. I don’t know the exact number, but there were quite a few.”
In another rant, Greene said, “If you want Islam and Sharia law, you stay over there in the Middle East. You stay there, and you go to Mecca and do all your thing. And, you know what, you can have a whole bunch of wives or goats or sheep or whatever you want. You stay over there. But in America, see, we’ve made it this great, great country. We don’t want it messed up.”
Although Cowan is hard-right politically, he has been critical of Greene’s bigoted statements — saying, “These comments do not reflect the views of the people of [Georgia’s] 14th District. I think she would embarrass our state, and I’m going to do everything I can to keep her from representing northwest Georgia in Congress.”
Another hard-right Republican, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, has endorsed Cowan, saying, “The comments made by Ms. Greene are disgusting and don’t reflect the values of equality and decency that make our country great. I will be supporting Dr. Cowan.”
But other well-known Republicans have endorsed Greene, including Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.
2020 Election
Trump critics fear a major constitutional crisis if the president refuses to concede defeat: report
Some Trump critics and pundits have been asserting that a narrow victory over President Donald Trump on Election Night wouldn’t be good enough — and that former Vice President Joe Biden (the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee) needs a landslide win in order to show a thorough rejection of Trumpism. Anti-Trump pundits, including some Never Trumpers on the right, have also warned that if Biden’s victory is only a narrow one, Trump might claim that the election was stolen and refuse to concede. And journalist Peter Nicholas, in a June 16 article for The Atlantic, examines the possibility of Trump refusing to leave the White House in January 2021 even if he loses the election.
2020 Election
Trumpism is making Michigan a model of ‘defeat and despair’ in 2020: Former state GOP director
Democratic Party strategists were unpleasantly surprised when, in 2016, Donald Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — three Rust Belt states that had been going Democratic in presidential elections. Liberal filmmaker and Michigan native Michael Moore was absolutely right when he warned of Trump pulling off a Rust Belt victory in states Republican presidential candidates had been losing. It remains to be seen which Rust Belt states Trump will win or lose in 2020, but according to Jeff Timmer — former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party — Trumpism has been a major gift to Democrats in his state.
2020 Election
Trump is now ‘less desirable than chlamydia’ to Michigan swing voters: Ex-GOP strategist
The former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party is warning that President Donald Trump is putting the Michigan GOP into grave peril.
Writing in The Bulwark, political consultant and self-described "erstwhile" Republican Jeff Timmer argues that his former party is in real danger of getting wiped out in this fall's elections.
In particular, Timmer believes that the 2018 midterm results show his state rejecting Trump after the president pulled off a shock win there in 2016.