Quantcast
Connect with us

Supreme Court gives president more power over Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Published

1 min ago

on

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the president more authority over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Seila Law LLC had asked the court to allow the chief executive to remove the CFPB’s director, arguing the Dodd-Frank Act had granted impermissible executive power to an official that did not answer to the president.

“In addition to being a historical anomaly, the CFPB’s single-Director configuration is incompatible with our constitutional structure,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority opinion. “Aside from the sole exception of the Presidency, that structure scrupulously avoids concentrating power in the hands of any single individual.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bureau was established as an independent agency under 2010 legislation in response to the financial crisis, but the court stopped short of striking down the CFPB — which was conceived by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) before she was an elected official.

The only constitutional defect we have identified in the CFPB’s structure is the Director’s insulation from removal,” Roberts wrote. “If the Director were removable at will by the President, the constitutional violation would disappear.”

Until Monday’s ruling, the CFPB’s director served a fixed five-year term and could be fired by the president only for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office,” which critics argued gave that director too much power.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins slammed after Brett Kavanaugh votes against women’s rights: ‘Is she distressed or concerned this time?’

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave a passionate floor speech in the fall of 2018 where she proclaimed that as a Supreme Court judge, Brett Kavanaugh would vote to uphold existing caselaw about a woman's right to choose. Suffice to say, Monday it became clear Kavanaugh would not be doing that.

"Interest groups have speculated that Judge Kavanaugh was selected to do the bidding of conservative ideologues, despite his record of judicial independence," Collins said on the Senate floor. "I asked the judge point-blank whether he had made any commitments or pledges to anyone at the White House, to the Federalist Society, or to any outside group on how he would decide cases. He unequivocally assured me he had not.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox News host: Trump is bleeding support and ‘might drop out of the race’

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Fox News host Trace Gallagher suggested on Monday that President Donald Trump "might drop out" of the 2020 presidential race.

Gallagher made the remarks after a Fox News report speculated that Trump could exit the race "if his poll numbers don't improve."

"President Trump's poll numbers declining in recent weeks amid criticism of his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic," the Fox News host said, "which is leading some speculation that if his support keeps falling, the president might drop out of the race."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion restrictions in victory for women’s rights

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, the Supreme Court blocked Louisiana from enforcing a law restricting abortion in June Medical Services v. Russo.

Second (and *not* last) #SCOTUS decision is in June Medical. Court *strikes down* Louisiana abortion ban.

4-1-4, with Chief Justice Roberts concurring in the judgment:https://t.co/4VQgovHgjK

— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) June 29, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image