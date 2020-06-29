Quantcast
Susan Collins slammed after Brett Kavanaugh votes against women's rights: 'Is she distressed or concerned this time?'

Published

1 min ago

on

Commentary

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave a passionate floor speech in the fall of 2018 where she proclaimed that as a Supreme Court judge, Brett Kavanaugh would vote to uphold existing caselaw about a woman’s right to choose. Suffice to say, Monday it became clear Kavanaugh would not be doing that.

“Interest groups have speculated that Judge Kavanaugh was selected to do the bidding of conservative ideologues, despite his record of judicial independence,” Collins said on the Senate floor. “I asked the judge point-blank whether he had made any commitments or pledges to anyone at the White House, to the Federalist Society, or to any outside group on how he would decide cases. He unequivocally assured me he had not.

“Lisa Blatt, who has argued more cases before the Supreme Court than any other woman in history, testified: ‘By any objective measure, Judge Kavanaugh is clearly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.’ ‘His opinions are invariably thoughtful and fair….’ Ms. Blatt, who clerked for and is an ardent admirer of Justice Ginsburg, and who is, in her own words, ‘an unapologetic defender of a woman’s right to choose,’ said that Judge Kavanaugh ‘fit[s] in the mainstream of legal thought.’ She also observed that ‘Judge Kavanaugh is remarkably committed to promoting women in the legal profession.’”

It’s clear that all of those who question Collins’ support turned out to be correct, and Collins’ years of experience in politics didn’t prevent her from being duped.

Women (and men) took to Twitter to slam Collins after the High Court upheld women’s rights in Louisiana, despite Kavanaugh’s dissent.

See the comments attacking Collins below:

