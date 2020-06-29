Susan Collins slammed after Brett Kavanaugh votes against women’s rights: ‘Is she distressed or concerned this time?’

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave a passionate floor speech in the fall of 2018 where she proclaimed that as a Supreme Court judge, Brett Kavanaugh would vote to uphold existing caselaw about a woman’s right to choose. Suffice to say, Monday it became clear Kavanaugh would not be doing that.

“Interest groups have speculated that Judge Kavanaugh was selected to do the bidding of conservative ideologues, despite his record of judicial independence,” Collins said on the Senate floor. “I asked the judge point-blank whether he had made any commitments or pledges to anyone at the White House, to the Federalist Society, or to any outside group on how he would decide cases. He unequivocally assured me he had not. “Lisa Blatt, who has argued more cases before the Supreme Court than any other woman in history, testified: ‘By any objective measure, Judge Kavanaugh is clearly qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.’ ‘His opinions are invariably thoughtful and fair….’ Ms. Blatt, who clerked for and is an ardent admirer of Justice Ginsburg, and who is, in her own words, ‘an unapologetic defender of a woman’s right to choose,’ said that Judge Kavanaugh ‘fit[s] in the mainstream of legal thought.’ She also observed that ‘Judge Kavanaugh is remarkably committed to promoting women in the legal profession.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s clear that all of those who question Collins’ support turned out to be correct, and Collins’ years of experience in politics didn’t prevent her from being duped.

Women (and men) took to Twitter to slam Collins after the High Court upheld women’s rights in Louisiana, despite Kavanaugh’s dissent.

See the comments attacking Collins below:

All his life, Brett Kavanaugh just wanted someone to look at him like Susan Collins looks at him. pic.twitter.com/v4SLrFx5lu — Jamie 😷’Grady ⚡ (@JamieOGrady) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s disappointed — Loren (@lorenrbrooks) June 29, 2020

So is #SusanCollins merely distressed or concerned over #Kavanaugh and his vote? — Corgiluve62 (@Corgiluver62) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendly reminder that @senatorcollins voted to confirm Kavanaugh, who just voted to overturn a long standing precedent, because she said he would respect stare decisis. Please give what you can to @SaraGideon. — Christopher Anderson (@cjanderson1988) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think Susan Collins has buyer’s remorse? — Fred Raker (@FredRaker) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@SenatorCollins? What was it you said again when you voted Kavanaugh on to the SCOTUS? "We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law. He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing in which he said it was settled law." https://t.co/hBrk92N5TJ — Samantha Perron (@SamanthaPerron4) June 29, 2020

I wonder how @SenatorCollins fells that both Supreme Court justices she supported would have voted to restrict abortion in today's LA opinion. — Brad Parr ⚖️🏳️‍🌈 (@bradwparr) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

With Kavanaugh voting to boof abortion rights today, is @SenatorCollins ready to admit she's nothing more than a partisan hack? I can't wait for you to lose in November. — Vince (@VinDogPD) June 29, 2020

@SenatorCollins

Justice Kavanaugh was a no vote. Your timidity in being a check on @realDonaldTrump

’s legacy will sadly be your legacy. I expected better. — Fat Freddy's Kat (@coreyfgarber) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

i thoroughly enjoy the fact that the reprehensible @SenatorCollins will forever be attached to every single vote the Dishonorable Kavanaugh makes. — cory (@cmjseeger) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Collins, who bought your vote for "Justice" Kavanaugh? You assured or better yet, lied about him saying that abortion rights were safe with him. You really need to be voted out. You don't work for the people, you work for your interests & those that give you $$. — J. Judkins (@AltFedLaw) June 29, 2020

Maybe even troubled. — Anon, a moose (@DenaDenaleo) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You can go ahead and tag her @SenatorCollins She doesn't listen to her constituents anyway. — 3CallsADay (@3callsaday) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Please notice the Kavanaugh vote today re-abortion rights. Even though this same case was virtually decided by the same court 4 years ago, please take note of the justice's vote. I think he LIED to you. You're either the most naive legislator or you just enjoy being lied 2 a lot! — eggbot (@eggbotme) June 29, 2020

Be mad at Justice Kavanaugh all you want but remember it was @SenatorCollins that made this all possible. pic.twitter.com/k7ZOpFqsat — Seph Lawless (@seph_lawless) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@SenatorCollins

Kavanagh lied under oath…he said abortion was decided law and wouldn't overturn it..

He got on the bench and did the opposite — Dave (@CDB113) June 29, 2020

@SenatorCollins how is Brett Kavanaugh doing are you a) mildly concerned b) very concerned or c) a sellout to womens right to have control over their own bodies? https://t.co/AFbou0F8tU — cricket west (@HeatherwestWest) June 29, 2020

.@SenatorCollins I guess you knew your Supreme Court vote for #Kavanugh is not a big fan of precedent. Settle law is not so settled now is it? #SCOTUS https://t.co/wsViRi5VTH — Lily OK 46⭐️ Blue in 2020 🇺🇸☮️ 🌊💙 (@Lilylive000Lily) June 29, 2020

She’d also be “troubled.” — Ally Bolour (@AllyBolour) June 29, 2020

Please note that in the latest SCOTUS decision, Brett Kavanaugh (who perjured himself and shouldn’t even be in the bench) voted to restrict abortion rights even though @SenatorCollins furrowed her brow and assured us he wouldn’t be hostile to abortion rights. #VoteHerOut pic.twitter.com/f00njUbjgU — He’s Lying (@jaykayokay2020) June 29, 2020

Susan Collins’s Kavanaugh vote will come back to haunt her. Once again, her judgement is atrocious – whether it’s Trump learning his lesson or that Kavanaugh will uphold precedent on abortion rights. Donate @SaraGideon #MESen . https://t.co/LxlJ7YZIw1 https://t.co/QVilDjLLEb — Frank Funaro (@FrankFunaro) June 29, 2020

and also fuck Susan Collins. that is all. — Billy Flanagan, HOME EDITION! (@waflanagan) June 29, 2020

Oh hey @SenatorCollins …….how’s your boy Brett looking now ?? — Darlene (@DarMV) June 29, 2020

Hey, Kavanaugh just voted against abortion rights, which is settled law. How you feeling this morning, you relentless idiot? — Sean (@DornaldTrump) June 29, 2020

Hey, @SenatorCollins … what was that you said about Kavanaugh’s belief in precedent?? Someone as wrong as you have been about everything deserves to lose your job! https://t.co/mYHDVishai — Kathlene Schön Russell – TRUMP’S DEATH # – 128,433 (@Joanbet) June 29, 2020

Susan Collins said that "abortion rights are important to me" and that she would vote for Justice Kavanaugh because "a long-established precedent is not something to be trimmed, narrowed, discarded, or overlooked." Looks like he discarded precedent with his vote today, Susan. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 29, 2020

Never forget, Susan Collins’ fingerprints are all over this. She knew better and voted for him anyway. https://t.co/3hdm7hh7iK — Christine King (@ckwest542) June 29, 2020

Taking the Susan Collins Deep Concern Threat Level to DeepCon Two https://t.co/Giox3Iq83O — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) June 29, 2020

Lol Justice Roberts must be getting whipflash. Also a big fuk you to Justice Kavanugh. Send your thoughts & prayers to Sen. Susan Collins, & your donations to her opponent Sara Gideon: https://t.co/aZiaRwND90 https://t.co/xtHbXW2le1 — Mull +Resisting +Voting +Peace (@LaMull_1) June 29, 2020