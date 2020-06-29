Susan Collins triggers outrage by claiming Kavanaugh’s anti-abortion vote wasn’t a threat to abortion rights

On Monday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) insisted that, while she supported the Supreme Court’s decision to block abortion restrictions in Louisiana, Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s dissent didn’t mean he would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade — even though his desired ruling would have rendered it all but useless.

The new remarks from Collins, who cast one of the deciding votes to put Kavanaugh on the bench after lecturing reproductive rights activists they were overreacting, drew a fresh wave of outrage on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s not gullible. She’s lying. — Niki Winters (@nikiw) June 29, 2020

Waiting. Dissenting from the majority opinion to protect abortion is not voting against abortion? — mourning in Amerika (@mbwood) June 29, 2020

Look, don’t tell anyone, but I’ve been lying to Mainers since before I was even ELECTED! I pledged to serve only 2 terms. Now I’m running for a 5th! I’m confused as to why people are surprised the difference between what I say and what I do. Suckers!https://t.co/mtuhpyXoLC — Sue Collins (@cta_oh) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

She's the WORST. Kavanaugh has been willing to overturn precedent, time and time again. But he'll stand by Roe? Never, for a second, believe Susan Collins' faux naiveté. — Cyrus Toulabi (@CyrusToulabi) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@SenSusanCollins is letting & defending the SCOTUS Brett K. mansplain our rights to own BODY to be squashed too. — Winter Storm (@AShoutOutfromMN) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don't read too much into it" she says about a position and actions that require to be read extensively into — Emil Caillaux (@emilcDC) June 29, 2020

This case was about precedent, not Roe. Susan Collins said BK would follow precedent, which would’ve been following the 2016 Texas case. — Bill Young (@wcyoungIII) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s really slicing the bologna thin—the law the CJ struck down was consistent with an early case—all BK had to do was agree with the time honored principle the CJ applied, stare decisis; but he didn’t, he choose to dissent instead which leans more toward: strike down Roe. — Ourrepublic (@ourrepublic76) June 29, 2020

Brett also gave no indication he’d drink the entire keg and go around blindly raping women after he had that first beer either, but anybody who knew him realized where he was headed. — Essential to my wife, so at home (@jameswneal) June 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT