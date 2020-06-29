Quantcast
Susan Collins triggers outrage by claiming Kavanaugh’s anti-abortion vote wasn’t a threat to abortion rights

2 hours ago

On Monday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) insisted that, while she supported the Supreme Court’s decision to block abortion restrictions in Louisiana, Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s dissent didn’t mean he would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade — even though his desired ruling would have rendered it all but useless.

The new remarks from Collins, who cast one of the deciding votes to put Kavanaugh on the bench after lecturing reproductive rights activists they were overreacting, drew a fresh wave of outrage on social media.

GOP congressman’s office hired cop who helped him beat a Black man and lie about it: report

3 mins ago

June 29, 2020

By

On Monday, The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported that the congressional office of Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) employed a former fellow officer on the Opelousas Police Department who had helped him lie to internal affairs to cover up the beating of a Black man.

"John Chautin, a former Opelousas patrolman, helped Higgins violently take the man — Andre 'Red' Richard — to the ground after Richard pulled up outside a house that Higgins, Chautin and other police officers were searching," reported Bryn Stole. "An internal affairs report found that Higgins and Chautin tried to cover up the incident by lying about it."

BUSTED: Former cop pleads guilty to 13 murders

9 mins ago

June 29, 2020

By

The former California police officer known as the Golden State Killer pleaded guilty to 13 murders on Monday.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, pleaded guilty inside a ballroom at Sacramento State University that had been converted to a courtroom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He went by many nicknames — East Area Rapist, the Original Night Stalker, the Visalia Ransacker — before a last one took hold: the Golden State Killer. The final accounting of his crime spree was 13 known murders and nearly 50 rapes," The New York Times reported.

Trump ridiculed for Presidential Daily Briefing claim: ‘This tweet has come back to haunt you, sir’

34 mins ago

June 29, 2020

By

One of the more hilarious aspects of Donald Trump's administration has been the frequency by which the president's claims are undermined by his old tweets against Barack Obama.

After The New York Times published a bombshell report that Russia was offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan -- and Trump had done nothing after being briefed on the intelligence -- White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that Trump had never been briefed on the topic.

