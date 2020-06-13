Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas cop accused of falsifying information in George Floyd’s 2004 arrest report: WSJ

Published

3 mins ago

on

According to The Wall Street Journal, the district attorney of Harris County, Texas suspects that the police officer who arrested George Floyd on minor drug charges in 2004 may have falsified information in the case — which resulted in Floyd serving a brief sentence in a state jail.

“The Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg, also said that due to her office’s examination of Mr. Floyd’s case it could expand a continuing investigation to examine more arrests made by Gerald Goines, who was charged with murder after a botched drug raid in 2019 in which two people were killed,” reported Erin Ailworth. “Mr. Goines — who also is charged with tampering with a government record by lying to obtain the search warrant that authorized the deadly 2019 raid — is the officer who arrested Mr. Floyd in 2004 over what Ms. Ogg described as a one-rock, $10 crack buy. Mr. Goines’s criminal case is pending. He has pleaded not guilty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ms. Ogg’s statements suggest that years before Mr. Floyd was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer with a history of complaints on his record, he may have been set up by a Houston officer with a notorious background,” said the report.

“‘Goines was likely lying in this case,’ she said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, pointing to several red flags, including that the deal was ‘very small time’ and that Mr. Goines was the only police-officer witness. ‘These are not cases that we would take or that we would accept for charges under my administration.'”

Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes has ignited nationwide police brutality protests and a broad conversation about the proper function of police in American society.

Some police groups have tried to push back by pointing to Floyd’s prior arrests, with the head of the Minneapolis police union saying he had a “violent criminal history.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Texas cop accused of falsifying information in George Floyd’s 2004 arrest: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

According to The Wall Street Journal, the district attorney of Harris County, Texas suspects that the police officer who arrested George Floyd on minor drug charges in 2004 may have falsified information in the case — which resulted in Floyd serving a brief sentence in a state jail.

"The Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg, also said that due to her office’s examination of Mr. Floyd’s case it could expand a continuing investigation to examine more arrests made by Gerald Goines, who was charged with murder after a botched drug raid in 2019 in which two people were killed," reported Erin Ailworth. "Mr. Goines — who also is charged with tampering with a government record by lying to obtain the search warrant that authorized the deadly 2019 raid — is the officer who arrested Mr. Floyd in 2004 over what Ms. Ogg described as a one-rock, $10 crack buy. Mr. Goines’s criminal case is pending. He has pleaded not guilty."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump greeted by silence after telling West Point cadets it’s his birthday on Sunday

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

Midway through his commencement address at West Point, Donald Trump noted that tomorrow is notable for being both the birthday of the U.S. Army and his own -- and was greeted with silence by the graduating cadets.

Earlier in his speech, scattered applause could be heard as the president commended some of the military school's top athletes, but when the subject of birthdays came up his announcement was met with silence before he soldiered on.

"Tomorrow, America will celebrate a very important anniversary -- the 245th birthday of the US Army. Unrelated, it's going to be my birthday also. I don't know if that happened by accident," the president said, and with no response, added, "But it's a great day because of that Army birthday."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

States that expanded mail voting already seeing a ‘turnout’ spike

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

At least half of the states that held primaries last week saw increased turnout after expanding their mail-in voting systems — despite President Donald Trump's efforts to discourage other states from doing the same.

At least four of the eight states that held primary elections last Tuesday saw higher turnout than they did in the 2016 primaries, with most of the votes being cast by mail, according to an analysis of state data by The Hill. Each of the four states sent absentee ballot applications to every registered voter earlier this year.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image