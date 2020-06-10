Texas mayor warns Black Lives Matter is a ‘threat to our lives’ — and explodes in racist fury after she’s called out

A Texas mayor complained that Black Lives Matter protests represented a “threat to our lives.”

Gloria Whitehead, mayor of Woodcreek, wrote a series of Facebook posts she called a “Wake Up Message” linking the social justice movement to the Black Panther Party, which disbanded in 1982, and socialist groups, reported KXAN-TV.

“Violence toward people of color occurs statistically more toward each other than by law enforcement encounters,” Whitehead wrote. “BLM knows this but is masquerading it’s true agenda.”

“I’ll not bow down to this insane show,” she wrote, adding, “All Lives Matter.”

The mayor updated her post after it drew dozens of comments, doubling down on her racist conspiracy theories about the nationwide protests against police violence.

“I posted today…not to debate racism, but to tell my side of the story,” Whitehead wrote. “I see BLM as a threat to our lives…obviously the physical violence is there. Obviously, from the hate responses…there must be high levels of obedience shown. Regardless, I am not a supporter of BLM. Somehow this means my story, my position, my [declaration] that I am not a racist, makes me a racist. So Be It.”

Whitehead said her posts were motivated by a family member’s beauty salon getting vandalized in Wilmington, Delaware, and she lashed out when another family member, who is black, called her posts “disrespectful to the African American community.”

“Not one word of what I said is disrespectful,” she said, and then adding for the fifth time: “I’m not a racist.”

Whitehead and other members of the Woodcreek City Council did not respond to requests for comment, but the mayor made another misspelled statement about her posts before deactivating her account.

“Never have I ever said that Black Lives do not matter,” she wrote. “Do not misquote me nor change the dialogue. To the contrary..All Lives Matter. AND..I AM NOT A Racist..You can call me a Racist all day long and I’ll still not bow to the BLM idealogy.”