Texas reports sixth consecutive day of more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of June 28, 2,393 people who tested positive for the virus have died.

The average number of deaths reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings.

How have the number of cases increased each day?

On March 24, the Texas Department of State Health Services changed its reporting system to track case counts directly from counties instead of relying on official case forms, which came in later and caused the state’s official count to lag behind other tallies. Increases in testing also led to more detected cases. In May, a large one-day spike was reported after testing was done at meatpacking plants in the Amarillo region.

Since June, the number of new cases each day has trended upwards. Abbott linked these increases to more Texans under the age of 30 testing positive for the virus. He said it’s unclear why this is happening, but has speculated that it could be from increased activity over Memorial Day weekend and other social gatherings.

How has the positivity rate changed?

Gov. Greg Abbott said he is watching the state’s positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests conducted. The average daily positivity rate is calculated by dividing the 7-day average of positive cases by the 7-day average of tests conducted. This shows how the situation has changed over time by de-emphasizing daily swings. Public health experts want the average positivity rate to remain below 6%.

In early May, Abbott said a rate over 10% would be a “warning flag”. The state exceeded that mark in June for the first time since April.

The positivity rate differs from the infection rate. In order to obtain an infection rate, everybody would need to be tested, said Hongwei Zhao, an epidemiology professor at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health.

How many people have been tested?

As of June 28, Texas has administered 2,006,724 tests for the coronavirus since March. Expert opinions differ on how much larger that figure needs to be. We do not know the number of Texans who have gotten a test because some people are tested more than once. (Tests from private labs, which make up the majority of reported tests, are not deduplicated.) The state’s tally also does not include pending tests.

Coronavirus test results reported to the state each day

The average number of tests reported over the past seven days shows how the situation has changed over time by deemphasizing daily swings. In April, Abbott set a goal of 30,000 daily tests in the state.