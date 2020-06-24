Texas senator urges Trump not to stop funding testing in his state — as cases explode following reopening he supported

On Wednesday, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) implored President Donald Trump to reconsider his administration’s move to pull federal funding from coronavirus tests in Texas.

As WH says they’ll pull federal support for covid testing centers, @JohnCornyn asks him to reconsider: “ I think it’s clear to all of us, that with the uptick of cases, now is not a time to retreat from our vigilance in testing.” pic.twitter.com/TeLwmvD071 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 24, 2020

Cornyn’s plea comes as COVID-19 cases surge in Texas, with the city of Houston on track to run out of ICU beds by tomorrow.

Last month, Cornyn was supportive of Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to lift economic restrictions, saying that “We can’t stay hunkered down in our homes forever … I think by doing this gradually with the proper safeguards is the right thing to do.”