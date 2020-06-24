Quantcast
Texas senator urges Trump not to stop funding testing in his state — as cases explode following reopening he supported

2 hours ago

On Wednesday, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) implored President Donald Trump to reconsider his administration’s move to pull federal funding from coronavirus tests in Texas.

Cornyn’s plea comes as COVID-19 cases surge in Texas, with the city of Houston on track to run out of ICU beds by tomorrow.

Last month, Cornyn was supportive of Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to lift economic restrictions, saying that “We can’t stay hunkered down in our homes forever … I think by doing this gradually with the proper safeguards is the right thing to do.”


CNN’s Wolf Blitzer grills Bolton on his refusal to provide impeachment testimony: ‘Is your conscience clear?’

10 mins ago

June 24, 2020

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Wolf Blitzer pressed former National Security Adviser John Bolton on his refusal to testify in the impeachment trial — and Bolton defended his decision.

"You could have made a difference," said Blitzer.

"I don't agree," said Bolton.

"You might have made a difference because you spent 17 months in the inner circles of the White House working with the president, and you might have influenced some of your fellow Republicans," said Blitzer.

"The Democrats in the House, by determining right from the get-go that they were going to focus only on the Ukraine situation ... drove House Republicans who might have been open to a broader consideration, less partisan consideration," insisted Bolton. "They drove those republicans into their partisan corner and it had the same effect in the Senate."

Pence misleads Republicans on Capitol Hill by saying not that many counties have COVID-19 increases: report

26 mins ago

June 24, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence was either given outdated information or he's choosing to ignore the recent COID-19 outbreak making its way through the southern United States.

Speaking to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the Washington Post cited senators present for the meeting. who revealed Pence was trying to give positive information to the officials concerned about another coronavirus explosion that forces another shutdown.

Pence told the officials that the numbers are rising but it isn't as concerning because the mortality rate isn't increasing. Pence said that this was likely due to new COVID-19 cases being among younger and healthier people. It could also be due to the early days of the latest outbreak. The spike has only been increasing in the past two weeks.

Judge in Flynn case delays all proceedings after Circuit court order to dismiss charges

46 mins ago

June 24, 2020

On Wednesday, according to Politico reporter Kyle Cheney, District Judge Emmet Sullivan, the judge presiding over the case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, has issued an order delaying all proceedings in the matter.

This comes after a three-judge panel of the D.C. Court of Appeals, led by Trump-appointed Judge Neomi Rao, ordered Sullivan to comply with the Justice Department motion to dismiss the case.

According to Cheney, such a move could be in anticipation of an appeal or an en banc rehearing of the D.C. Circuit panel's decision.

