Texas State staffer slurs George Floyd protesters as ‘monkeys’ — and then quickly loses her job

A university staff member was removed from her position at Texas State for using a racial slur against protesters.

Stacia Brassell posted comments on a KVUE-TV Facebook Live stream of a protest in Georgetown, and the university staff member slurred the demonstrators against police brutality as a “bunch of monkeys,” reported The University Star.

“I am going down there with Covid,” she added, according to screen shots posted by the student newspaper.

The university’s director of utility operations told the newspaper that Brassell was no longer employed as an administrative assistant, and her position was listed as vacant on the department website.

“Texas State University does not condone these posts and they do not reflect our values,” the university said in a statement. “At the core of who we are as Bobcats is our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and to protecting the health and safety of our community. Any employee sharing comments such as these does not represent our community.”