Texas teens refuse to compete in sports until high school drops Robert E Lee as namesake

Published

1 min ago

on

Some Texas students are refusing to compete in sports unless their high school drops Robert E. Lee from its name.

Trude Lamb, a sophomore cross country runner from Tyler, wrote a letter to school board members asking to change the name honoring the Confederate general, as an online petition has reached nearly 10,000 signatures, reported KENS-TV.

“He owned slaves and didn’t believe people like me were 100% human let alone ever go to my very high school,” Lamb wrote. “I don’t see a future of remembering a person who did nothing for our country and who didn’t care for me or my people. He continues to bring our city down.”

Lamb emigrated to the U.S. from Ghana in 2014, and she has seen historic evidence of the slave trade.

“I have stood in the dungeons of the slave castle and see the three foot urine and feces stains on the walls,” she wrote. “I have worked the very fields and fetched water for my family from the very places my people were kidnapped.”

She has been joined by other student athletes who say they won’t compete under Lee’s name, and they’re asking the school board to remove his name and the name of John Tyler — a slave owner who supported slavery’s expansion as president — from the district’s two high schools.

“We as a board are well aware of the issues surrounding the names of both of our flagship high schools,” said board president Wade Washmon. “We have heard from, and anticipate hearing more, from the community on the subject. This time in between school years will hopefully be used to discuss, and find both consensus and meaningful resolution in a unified manner.”

Lamb has asked the board to rename the school for “someone who we can all be proud of.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump deluged in mockery after tweeting that ‘washed up creepster’ Bolton should be in jail

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted a rant against "washed up Creepster" John Bolton, calling him a "lowlife" and saying he should be in jail for leaking classified information in his tell-all book.

Washed up Creepster John Bolton is a lowlife who should be in jail, money seized, for disseminating, for profit, highly Classified information. Remember what they did to the young submarine sailor, but did nothing to Crooked Hillary. I ended up pardoning him - It wasn’t fair!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

2020 Election

Trump realizes campaign manager has been running ‘Nigerian prince scam’ on him: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, executive editor Jonathan Last mocked Donald Trump for allowing himself to be bilked by campaign manager Brad Parscale, saying the president is being taken for a ride to the tune of millions of dollars by a man who has found the perfect mark.

As Last notes, the realization that Parscale is running a disastrous campaign that is headed for a loss in November seems to have finally hit Trump on Saturday night if the video of a dispirited president walking back to the White House after the disastrous Tulsa rally is any indication.

‘Born-Again Karen’: Top Trump campaign attorney mocked for suggesting ‘they’ are trying to ‘cancel Christianity’

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, is being mocked on social media after posting a tweet suggesting Christianity is under attack and might be canceled. Few seem to know that her tweet follows her diatribe posted at the far right Breitbart website falsely claiming "The Left Will Cancel the Constitution."

Ellis is an anti-LGBTQ religious extremist who supports criminalizing homosexuality. GLAAD has an entire page documenting her attacks on the LGBTQ community.

