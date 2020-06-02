‘That is not her Bible’: Kellyanne Conway attacks bishop who criticized Trump photo op

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday lashed out at Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington over criticism of President Donald Trump’s photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Buddle had issued a statement condemning the president’s actions after active duty military cleared the streets of protesters so that he could have his picture taken in front of the church.

“He took the symbols sacred to our tradition and stood in front of a house of prayer in full expectation that would be a celebratory moment,” she said.

During an appearance on Fox News, host Harris Faulkner noted that Budde had been outraged at the way the church and the Bible were used as props by Trump.

Conway, however, attempted to divert the conversation to actions Trump has taken on behalf of the faith community. She noted that Trump had “prayed for the soul” of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police.

“That is the best answer to the question you asked about the Episcopal minister,” she continued. “That is not — quote — her church. That is not — quote — her Bible. We don’t look into other people’s hearts and souls and discern and judge what their faith is, why the president felt compelled to walk there, why he held that Bible up.”

“That is a symbol to everyone that we will not allow arsonists and anarchists who set that fire ablaze, who really demean the memory of those who have lost their lives in the name of their respective faiths and religions,” Conway said. “We won’t allow them to dissuade us from practicing our religion.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.