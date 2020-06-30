Quantcast
Connect with us

The Hill’s publisher busted for secretly getting his wife a White House job with pal Melania Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

An online publisher helped secure an unpaid White House job for his wife after his website published columns that figured prominently in the Ukraine impeachment scandal.

Jimmy Finkelstein, a wealthy New Yorker who owns The Hill, was involved in discussions with White House lawyers to secure a volunteer position for his wife, former CNN producer Pamela Gross, assisting her longtime friend Melania Trump in the early days of the administration, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House never announced her hiring, although she spent about six months advising the first lady, and the unpaid arrangement was never disclosed in dozens of articles about Melania Trump published by The Hill between August 2017 to February 2018, when Gross was advising her after leaving her job as a producer for “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.”

Gross primarily worked from New York, but she filled out a security clearance questionnaire and was given a White House email and cell phone, as well as a temporary access badge.

“Pamela was proud to help the first lady serve our country and the nation’s children in this way,” Finkelstein said in a statement. “For Pamela, this was not simply a very worthwhile effort. It was deeply meaningful on a personal level. As the daughter of a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor sent to the Auschwitz death camp as a child, she felt that joining the first lady in helping children, here and around the globe, was tremendously humbling and personally rewarding.”

Several former employees said Finkelstein often bragged that his wife was friends with the first lady, and staffers cited at least one example where they perceived he wanted to please the Trumps and expressed concerns that he had become too close Trump after his nomination appeared certain.

Finkelstein called Bob Cusack, The Hill’s editor in chief, and managing editor Ian Swanson during the 2016 Republican National Convention to complain about an article on Melania Trump’s speech, which appeared to contain plagiarized material, one former employee recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two employees say they noticed Finkelstein at a victory party for Trump during the primaries while watching cable news, and C-SPAN video confirms their account.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Rural Ohio Republicans revolt against GOP governor for acting ‘more like a Democrat’ in stopping COVID-19

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

The state of Ohio has so far avoided the explosive growth in COVID-19 cases that is currently plaguing states such as California, Texas, and Arizona.

Despite this, many rural Ohio Republicans are seething at GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, who has earned acclaim from across the country for his leadership in the pandemic.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that Republican leaders in Warren County last week sent DeWine a stinging rebuke that said he "overstepped his bounds" in trying to prevent the spread of the disease.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter raises eyebrows with anti-Trump TikTok posts: ‘She’s got to be the leaker’

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

In a series of tweets late Monday night the New York Times' Taylor Lorenz posted TikTok videos that appear to have been made by the daughter of Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and conservative lawyer George Conway where she claims her parentage and then mocks the president and his followers.

In one of the videos, which can be seen below, Claudia Conway-- whose TikTok handle is @shortfakeblonde -- complains about fans of the president clogging up her comments proclaiming "Trump 2020!"

In another, she dances and encourages TikTok viewers to give restaurants and other businesses owned by the president one-star reviews.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House officials feared telling Trump about Russian bounties for one disturbing reason

Published

58 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

A barrage of conflicting reports has followed bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump was briefed on Russia offering bounties for killing U.S. troops, and doing nothing in response.

Senior White House officials have reportedly known about the bounties since early 2019, and former national security adviser John Bolton allegedly told the president around that same time, and another report quoted sources who say the issue was included in his daily briefing Feb. 27, 2020 -- but additional sources told The Daily Beast the confusion points to a fundamental problem.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image