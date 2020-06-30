The Lincoln Project keeps whacking Trump over Russia bounty scandal: ‘When will President Trump condemn Putin?’
The Lincoln Project, the group founded by longtime GOP strategists who want to defeat President Donald Trump, continues to blast Trump over the reports he did nothing in response to Russia allegedly offering bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
“Our efforts are aimed at persuading enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution, even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House,” group founders George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson wrote in a December column announcing the group.
On Tuesday, the group continued to blast Trump over the Russian bounty scandal.
When will President Trump condemn Putin?
Why won't President Trump simply say he will defend our troops from Russia at all costs?
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 30, 2020
The group also blasted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The right time for "discussing classified information" was 2019, when the President Trump originally got his briefing.
Not today, when you say he finally sat down, did his job, and listened to his intelligence officers. https://t.co/2IUWOoB7wz
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 30, 2020
The group also took a victory lap after a new poll documented increasing dissatisfaction among Republicans.
19% Satisfaction within the Republican Party. Thank you!https://t.co/UiMCdGuwb5 pic.twitter.com/sttAgBwQM4
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 30, 2020
The group has released two ads on the Russian bounty scandal since it was first reported on Friday.
Former U.S Navy Seal Dr. Dan Barkhuff wants to know if @realDonaldTrump is a coward who can't stand up to Putin or if he's complicit.
Well, Donald, which is it? pic.twitter.com/rZUsgSpDv2
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 30, 2020
Putin paid a bounty to kill American soldiers. @realDonaldTrump knew about it but did nothing. How can Trump lead America when he can't even defend it? pic.twitter.com/oEbnc2cWbT
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 28, 2020
2020 Election
