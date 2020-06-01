Quantcast
‘The moment is just too big for Donald Trump’: MSNBC contributor rips president’s failures of leadership

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle blasted President Donald Trump for shrinking from his leadership role as the coronavirus and race riots rage across the nation.

The “Morning Joe” contributor said the president’s failure showed he simply didn’t understand the nation he leads, and was incapable of faithfully executing his duties.

“The moment is just too big for Donald Trump,” Barnicle said. “It’s too big for him to handle. He doesn’t understand the country, he doesn’t understand the loss, he doesn’t understand empathy, he doesn’t understand the differences between races in this country. He just doesn’t understand the nature of the job.”

Barnicle lamented that black parents must explain to their teenage sons how to behave during a police encounter to prevent them from being killed, and he said Trump could never understand that fear and pain.

“We don’t have to do that,” Barnicle said. “Donald Trump would never understand that difference. He does not understand the country.”


