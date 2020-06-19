Oklahoma Court denies request to mandate Trump supporters wear masks at Tulsa rally because of one big failure

The Oklahoma State Supreme Court refused to regulate President Donald Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma rally in a ruling posted Friday.
According to the decision, Justices said that there is a lack of any mandates outlined in the language in the state’s reopening plan. Basically, because of Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) and the Republican legislature’s inability to provide mandates, there is no reason that they could enforce a mandate that doesn’t exist, the Court claimed.
The court document says, “petitioners cannot establish the necessary elements for a writ of mandamus, specifically that petitioners possess a clear legal right to the relief they seek.”
Oklahoma set more than one new coronavirus record this week and more than 100,000 people are expected in Tulsa to attend the rally and protest the rally in the enclosed BOK Center.
There were 450 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and the state added 352 new cases Friday. It’s a total of 802 new cases in just two days leading into President Trump’s rally.
The Trump campaign said that it would take temperatures, provide masks and hand sanitizer but wouldn’t mandate mask-wearing despite the advice by Dr. Anthony Fauci that masks significantly reduce chances of getting the virus.
