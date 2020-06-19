‘The pandemic is accelerating,’ says WHO chief, warning of ‘new and dangerous phase’ of coronavirus crisis
The head of the World Health Organization warned Friday that humanity is facing “a new and dangerous phase” of the coronavirus crisis.
“The pandemic is accelerating,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The remarks from came at a media briefing in Geneva where Tedros announced a grim milestone.
“More than 150,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported to WHO yesterday—the most in a single day so far,” he said.
Tedros acknowledged that people worldwide were eager to be free from lockdown restrictions but warned that “the virus is still spreading fast” and is “still deadly.”
He added that “strict and sustained implementation” of public health measures to curb the spread of the virus remains essential but also noted the difficulty of carrying out such efforts in refugee camps, where migrants face huge risks of being sickened by Covid-19.
The new comments come as a tally from Johns Hopkins University shows there have been 8,520,761 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 454,889 deaths from Covid-19. The total cases include 2,203,659 just from the United States, where the virus has claimed the lives of 118,519.
Tedros, in his Friday comments, stessed theneed for countries to focus on “the basics” to tackle the public health crisis, including testing.
President Donald Trump, meanhwile, told the Wall Street Journal this week that testing for Covid-19 is “overrated.”
GOP’s stimulus inaction could threaten the economy during coronavirus second wave: conservative analyst
Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), appear unlikely to consider whether to enact a new round of stimulus until July.
On Friday, Scott Greenberg, a former writer with the conservative-leaning Tax Foundation, warned in a lengthy Twitter thread that U.S. policy makers are not taking the economic crisis seriously — and could worsen the problem with inaction.
I'll probably be away from twitter for at least the next week. So, before I go, a quick rant about how policymakers should be *way* more worried about the economy.
Saudi Arabia to reopen Mecca mosques Sunday
Saudi Arabia plans to reopen from Sunday mosques in Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, after they were closed for three months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, state television reported.
The kingdom has taken restrictive measures against the virus, particularly in Mecca, but the number of new coronavirus cases has notably increased in recent days.
"The mosques in the holy city will begin to reopen their doors to the faithful on Sunday after three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic," the state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel reported, citing a decision by the Islamic affairs ministry.
‘Heartbreaking,’ say global experts, alarmed at signs US has ‘given up’ fight to stop COVID-19
"I can't imagine what it must be like having to go to work knowing it"s unsafe," said one expert in New Zealand. "It's hard to see how this ends."
Global public health experts are looking on in "alarm and disbelief" as the U.S. economy reopens even as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise in a number of states, with President Donald Trump signaling he has no intention of calling for more economic shutdowns regardless of the outcome.